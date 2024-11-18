Essex care home to mark resident’s 100th birthday as appeal issued for birthday celebration

HC-One’s Godden Lodge Care Home, in Benfleet, Essex, is appealing for kind-hearted people to send birthday cards to a resident who is turning 100-years-old.

A younger Doris Lord

Doris Lord, better known as ‘Dolly’, 99, a much-loved resident at HC-One’s Godden Lodge Care Home, was born on November 25, 1924, in Tilbury, Essex. Doris has lived a remarkable life filled with love, resilience and cherished memories.

Doris Lord also known as Dolly now

Doris was one of five children, being the oldest born child alongside three brothers and one sister. She joined the Armed Forces in the Auxiliary Territorial Service (A.T.S) where she met her husband, George Lord, who she married in 1945.

Doris Lord in the forces – Doris is on the second row, first on the right

The couple were married for over 50 years, and they moved to Leicestershire to build a life together after the war ended. Last year, Doris relocated to Essex to move closer to her family.

Doris Lord with her family

Doris enjoys the simple pleasures in life, including a good cup of tea, indulging in biscuits, boiled sweets and chocolates. Doris is looking forward to celebrating her 100th birthday, with over 40 friends and family members expected to attend, including one of her best friends who she served with in the army, Elsie Harris.

George and Doris Lord celebrating their 50 year anniversary

The team at HC-One’s Godden Lodge Care Home are asking people to send Doris a birthday card as it “would mean so much” to her. Any cards people wish to send should be sent to: F.A.O. Doris Lord, Godden Lodge Care Home, 57 Hart Road, Thundersley, Benfleet, Essex, SS7 3GL.

George and Doris Lord’s wedding 2

When asked what her secret to a long life is, resident Doris Lord, commented:

“My secret to living a long life is to live day to day.”

George and Doris Lord’s wedding 3

Lewis Chester, Home Manager at HC-One’s Godden Lodge Care Home, said:

“From everyone here at Godden Lodge, we would like to wish Doris an amazing 100th birthday. We look forward to celebrating Doris’s birthday with her.

“To mark this amazing milestone birthday, we’re rallying together to get Doris at least a 100 birthday cards – one for every year of her incredible life! Whether it’s a store-bought card, a handmade masterpiece, or just a simple note, we want to fill her day with lots of love, joy, kindness and laughter.

“It would mean so much to Doris, reading the well wishes and messages from others in the local community.”

