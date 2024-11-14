The Access Business Awards 2024 Open with 7 London Businesses Shortlisted

The Access Self Storage Business Awards 2024 has revealed the shortlist of 9 regional finalists from across England, with seven businesses based in London, and now it’s time for the public to get involved, and cast their votes for the winner.

Londoners are encouraged to vote for their friends, family, or favourite local business to help them win the accolade of ‘Access Business of The Year’ and win the big Business Package prize, worth over £2,000, helping with the ongoing growth of their business.

The seven London finalists are:

Evident, Medical and Dental supplier, based in Islington London

Active Moves Limited, Removals, Cleaning, Storage & Clearance business, based in Clapham London

Hopcity Limited, Vehicle Leasing business, based in Isleworth London

LDC Funeral Services Limited, Funeral Directors, based in Neasden London

On the Mark Beauty, Travel & Retail business, based in Croydon London

TechNow LTD, Information Technology business, based in Mitcham, London

GCDA, Charity, based in Charlton London

This is the first ever Access Self Storage public vote and the voting window is now open, giving supporters a chance to be the UK judging panel, and help their local business take home the top prize. Votes can be cast from now until midnight on 17th November.

Celebrating UK Business Excellence

The Awards, running since 2015, celebrate the very best of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) across England, recognising their hard work, innovation, and contribution to their local communities. This year’s competition saw over 100 businesses longlisted, beating off competition from the thousands of companies currently using Access Self Storage business facilities nationwide.

The Awards have attracted a strong pool of applicants from across the country, highlighting the incredible diversity and creativity within the UK’s small business sector.

Speaking about the quality of the applicants in this year’s competition, Jan Albert Fourie, General Manager of Operations at Access Self Storage, said, “We have thousands of unique small businesses that store with us at Access Self Storage, and this gives us the opportunity to reward them for their hard work. We’ve loved reading through all the applications and learning about the business gems within our network. We look forward to growing with all the finalists and await the UK’s verdict on the winner.”

The winner of the public vote, and ‘Access Business of The Year’ will receive a £2,000 business package, which can be spent across the business services provided by Access Self Storage. This valuable support will allow the winning business to expand and grow, along with an additional Amazon shopping voucher to celebrate their victory.

How to Vote

To be the judge, and vote for your local finalist, visit Access Business of the Year 2024 Survey and select your favourite business from the shortlist. Voting closes at midnight on 17th November, so don’t miss out on your chance to support your local entrepreneur.

The 2024 list of UK finalists:

Bitter Oyster Creative, Videography business, based in Manchester

Evident, Medical and Dental supplier, based in Islington London

Active Moves Limited, Removals, Cleaning, Storage & Clearance business, based in Clapham London

Hopcity Limited, Vehicle Leasing business, based in Isleworth London

LDC Funeral Services Limited, Funeral Directors, based in Neasden London

On the Mark Beauty, Travel & Retail business, based in Croydon London

ES Paradise Limited, Jewellery business, based in Bristol

TechNow LTD, Information Technology business, based in Mitcham, London

GCDA, Charity, based in Charlton London

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Reddit

Pinterest

