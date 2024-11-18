Free job and skills support now available in Maldon

New scheme will break down barriers to employment and help residents gain new skills.

People in Maldon are being encouraged to sign up for free employment and skills support.

Adult Community Learning Essex and Maldon District Council have launched a new scheme that aims to increase skills and boost employability.

Residents that sign up will receive one-to-one advice and can speak to experts about career opportunities. The scheme will help participants gain employability skills such as CV writing and interview preparation.

People that take part will get a tailored career guidance plan to help them progress in their careers.

The support will be available across Maldon and can be available at chosen times and locations.

Locals who sign up will also receive a £30 shopping voucher and refreshments.

Councillor Tony Ball, Essex County Council’s Cabinet Member for Education Excellence, Lifelong Learning and Employability, said:

“We are committed to helping people in Maldon residents find employment and gain the skills needed to embark on their career journey.

“Whether you’re looking for a new job, returning to work after or want to learn some new skills, our friendly team is there to help you.”

ACL Essex also offers a range of employability and career development courses. This includes:

Skills Bootcamps

Essential Skills courses

Careers Information, Advice and Guidance (IAG).

Employability Skills support is now available to people living in Maldon. To find out more, or to sign up, visit www.aclessex.com/maldon-skills-careers.

