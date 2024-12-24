The Musical producers spread Christmas cheer to local primary school

Children from Unity Primary Academy in Greenstead, Colchester, are in for a festive treat thanks to Stage Right Entertainment, who have donated 30 free places for pupils to see Elf – The Musical at Colchester’s Charter Hall.

The blockbuster musical, presented by Stage Right Entertainment in partnership with Colchester Events, is currently mid-way through a 36-show run until 5 January. The show is giving thousands of Colchester residents and visitors to the city the opportunity to experience the West End showstopper close to home.

Elf – The Musical tells the hilarious tale of Buddy, who, as a baby, mistakenly crawls into Santa’s bag of gifts and grows up in the North Pole. Raised as an elf and never quite fitting in, when Santa tells him the truth of his birth father, Buddy sets out to New York for a family reunion to remember.

Trevor Hollinsworth, Stage Right Entertainment, said: “In the spirit of Buddy the Elf, we’re delighted to spread Christmas cheer by enabling some of the school’s pupils to enjoy this fun-filled Christmas show for free.”

Pieter Labuschagne, Unity Primary Academy said: “A massive thank you to the Elf team, their producers and everyone responsible for bringing us laughter and joy! This contribution will certainly be a valuable experience and go down a treat!”

Cllr Julie Young, Colchester City Council councillor for Greenstead, said: “Grateful thanks to the Elf – The Musical producers for the kind offer of tickets for Unity Primary Academy, I am sure this will be a real treat for the children.”

By arrangement with Music Theatre International, the production is based on the book by Thomas Meehan and Bob Martin; with music by Matthew Sklar and song lyrics by Chad Beguelin. The show is based on the New Line Cinema film written by David Berenbaum which starred Will Ferrell.

The show takes place at Charter Hall, Cowdray Avenue, Colchester CO1 1YH from Saturday 14 December 2024 until 5 January 2025. To find out more and for tickets visit: Elf – The Musical – Colchester Events.

