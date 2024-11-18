New Essex Sexual Health Network Launches to Transform Sexual Health Services Across Essex

Essex Sexual Health Service, delivered by Provide Community and commissioned by Essex County Council, is proud to announce the launch of the Essex Sexual Health Network – a groundbreaking initiative dedicated to improving sexual health and wellbeing for all Essex residents through enhanced education, prevention, and access to services. This new network aims to foster innovative partnerships, focusing particularly on young people and marginalised communities to address their unique needs.

The official launch event for the Essex Sexual Health Network will take place on Friday, 29 November 2024, from 12 PM to 2 PM at Southgate House, Basildon Clinic. Attendees will have the chance to connect with key figures from the Essex Sexual Health Service, explore training opportunities with qualified Faculty of Sexual and Reproductive Health trainers, and hear from experts on the future of sexual health in Essex.

Speakers include Chris French (Essex County Council), Michelle Parker (Provide Community), Sophie Milner (Essex Sexual Health Service), and Sue Luty (Provide Community).

Essex Sexual Health Network

Sue Luty, Sexual Health System Lead at Essex Sexual Health Service, said: “The launch of the Essex Sexual Health Network marks a significant step forward in our commitment to delivering high-quality sexual health services across Essex. It will bring together healthcare professionals, educators, and social care providers, along with representatives from community organisations, to create a platform for sharing resources, training, and support.

“The network’s goal is to improve access to services and build a community-wide approach to sexual health. By working together with community partners, we can build a proactive approach that better meets the needs of residents and improves overall wellbeing.”

Healthcare professionals, educators, social care providers, and anyone interested in shaping the future of sexual health in Essex are invited to join the Essex Sexual Health Network and attend the launch event on Friday 29 November 2024. Together, we can create a healthier, more inclusive Essex.

