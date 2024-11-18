Prestigious British Veterinary Association award presented to Paula Boyden from Leighton Buzzard

The British Veterinary Association presented the BVA Outstanding Service Award (Chiron Award) to Paula Boyden, Veterinary Director at Dogs Trust at last night’s first BVA Awards Dinner at the five-star London Marriott Hotel Canary Wharf. The evening, which included a drinks reception sponsored by Lloyd and Whyte, celebrated the achievements of exceptional vets and veterinary teams across four awards.

BVA Outstanding Service Award (Chiron Award)

Paula Boyden, Veterinary Director at Dogs Trust, from Leighton Buzzard, Bedfordshire

The BVA Outstanding Service Award (Chiron Award) is given for contributions to veterinary science or for services to the profession, judged as being of a calibre commanding international or interprofessional recognition. Paula Boyden, Veterinary Director at Dogs Trust, receives the award for the extensive contributions she has made to pet health and welfare and One Health. Through her work at the Dogs Trust, the Links Group and other sector groups, she has improved the lives of dogs, veterinary professionals and animal owners while her articles, speeches and public affairs campaigns have also been incredibly impactful in raising awareness of key issues affecting the animal welfare and the veterinary profession.

Paula Boyden graduated from the Royal Veterinary College, University of London in 1992 and spent 11 years in general practice, before moving into a technical role in 2003. Paula joined Dogs Trust in 2010, where she is now Veterinary Director and her responsibilities include oversight of Dogs Trust’s veterinary matters, outreach and public affairs work. She has a particular interest in the link between abuse of animals and abuse of people and is current Chair of the Links Group, as is also chair of the Pet Advertising Advisory Group (PAAG), vice chair of the Canine and Feline Sector Group, sits on the RSPCA’s Prosecutions Oversight Panel and is a member of the Scottish Animal Welfare Commission. Paula is also a founder member of the Association of Charity Vets.

Paula, who previously received BSAVA’s JA Wight Memorial Award and WSAVA’s Global One Health Award, said: “It is a huge honour to be this year’s recipient of the BVA Chiron award. When I look at previous recipients, I am truly humbled to be nominated and recognised for the work that I am so passionate about. I’m incredibly privileged to have worked with some amazing people in the veterinary and welfare sectors. This award is a reflection of their dedication and hard work. My Links Group colleagues, past and present, have worked tirelessly to raise awareness of animal abuse and the link to the abuse of humans, both within the profession and beyond. Similarly, I am so very proud of the work of my Dogs Trust colleagues to improve dog welfare. Long may we continue to shine a light on animal welfare and our amazing profession.”

During the evening, Eddie Clutton, Clinical Director of the Wellcome Trust Critical Care Laboratory for Large Animals (Roslin Institute), was also presented with the BVA Advancement of Veterinary Science Award (Dalrymple-Champneys Cup and Medal) for the distinctive contributions he has made to the field of veterinary anaesthesia.

BVA President Elizabeth Mullineaux said: “Our profession is full of incredible people but some really do stand out for the amazing work they have done and their commitment to the sector. Throughout their careers both Eddie and Paula have made a huge impact to the lives of countless animals and to the profession itself. They continue to make a difference today and we are very proud to acknowledge their dedication. Thank you both for all you do and congratulations, you are both most worthy recipients of these awards.”

