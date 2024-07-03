Youngsters explore future maths careers during university visits

The University of Essex recently opened its doors to young school pupils who were wowed with an educational tour, coupled with a series of fun and engaging maths-based activities. The on-campus event, held on Wednesday 26th June, followed a separate visit from university staff to Passmores Academy in Harlow earlier in the month, on Wednesday 19th June. In total, both events engaged with over 120 children and were organised as part of the Essex Year of Numbers, an Essex County Council initiative aimed at sparking a love for numeracy from a young age.

The on-site university day began with an interactive tour of the Colchester campus, inviting Year 5 pupils aged nine and ten from Lawford School in Manningtree, to experience the higher educational setting firsthand. Following the tour, pupils took part in four unique maths activities designed to demonstrate the practical and enjoyable aspects of mathematics.

Students from Purford Green Primary School, Pear Tree Mead Primary Academy, Potter Street Academy and The Downs Primary School and Nursery, who were unable to travel to the Colchester campus, gathered at Passmores Academy earlier this month, where they received a visit from the University of Essex team, who recreated the full university experience for them offsite.

Emma Bloomfield, Headteacher at Purford Green Primary and Potter Street Academy said: “It was a pleasure to be part of this project and work alongside the University of Essex. We plan to use our established links to ensure that this will become a regular event for the young people in our community as part of the Essex Year of Numbers legacy.”

From learning about the importance of gathering data in order to analyse the impact of climate change, to exploring the development of babies’ brains through the University of Essex Babylab, the university team were on hand to explain exactly how the team use maths in their everyday roles. Pupils even had the unique opportunity to see their own brainwaves with the help of a trained psychologist.

The activities, carefully curated by the university’s mathematics department, also featured a fun problem-solving puzzle designed to learn more about algorithms and patterns, involving red and green frogs navigating lily pads through jumping and sliding challenges. Pupils also learnt about the rich history behind the Five and latterly, Four, Colour Theorems, showcasing beautifully simple mathematics through the unique challenge of colouring maps without adjacent regions sharing the same colour.

Mr Vic Goddard, CEO of PCLC Trust in Harlow, ran a session about the importance of numbers in games, such as darts, during this month’s separate school visit from the University of Essex team. He said: “Our aim is to show that mathematics is not only essential but an incredibly exciting and engaging subject for all to enjoy. It was fantastic to welcome the University of Essex team into our classrooms this month. There is no doubt that interactive events like these play a crucial role in inspiring the next generation of mathematicians and problem solvers.”

Roy Blatchford, Chair of the Essex Education Task Force, highlighted the importance of making mathematics accessible for young people; “Our Essex Year of Numbers goal is to ignite a passion for maths in children at an early age. By bringing the University of Essex together with Passmores Academy, we hope to demonstrate that numbers really are all around us and can be both exciting and rewarding.”

Through these events, the team at the University of Essex have encouraged pupils to find out more about the university environment and explore their options early, planting seeds for their future and helping them prepare for skilled professions where maths and numbers play a crucial role.

The university experience events are just a few of the many planned activities created by the Essex Year of Numbers initiative taking place throughout the year. The initiative aims to highlight the importance of mathematics in everyday life and its critical role in shaping future career paths, showing that maths and numbers can be applied in fascinating ways and fostering a lifelong passion for learning.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Reddit

Pinterest

