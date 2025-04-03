Osea Leisure Sponsors U6 and U8 Teams at Maldon Rugby Club

Osea Leisure is proud to announce its sponsorship of the U6 and U8 rugby teams at Maldon Rugby Club, furthering its commitment to supporting local sports and community development. Owners Janie and Wilf Robinson of Osea Leisure, Vaulty Manor, and the newly re-opened Osea View Cafe, are especially proud to be involved in this initiative, helping provide essential resources for the younger players in the Mini MIDI Youth (MMY) section and fostering a love of rugby from an early age.

Maldon Rugby Club which is officiated by Saracens has deep roots in the local community, having been established in the summer of 1947 by Welshman Tommy Harris, who ran The Kings Head Hostelry in Maldon. Harris brought together a group of ex-servicemen with a shared love for rugby to form the club. Over the years, it has become a key part of the town’s sporting landscape, offering players of all ages the chance to hone their skills and embrace the game’s values.

Liam Clarke, Chairman of MMY, expressed his gratitude for the sponsorship:

“We are a purely volunteer-led organisation and have very little funding from the RFU or Sport England. We are therefore very grateful indeed for all sponsorship. Support like this allows us to continue offering fantastic opportunities to young players in the community.”

Osea Leisure’s sponsorship is a valuable contribution to ensuring the continued success of the MMY section, which focuses on providing quality coaching and support to the next generation of rugby players. Janie Robinson says, “”We’re thrilled to support the U6 and U8 teams at Maldon Rugby Club. Encouraging young players to develop their skills, build confidence, and be part of a team is something we’re passionate about. Local sports clubs like this are the heart of the community, and we’re proud to play a role in helping these young players thrive.”

Anyone interested in getting involved with Maldon Rugby Club or exploring sponsorship opportunities can contact the club via email at [email protected] or call 07584 251648.

