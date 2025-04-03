The Steam Dreams Rail Co. announces New Spirit of Summer Steam Train Tour through the Chiltern Hills

For over 25 years, The Steam Dreams Rail Co. has been crafting unforgettable rail journeys, seamlessly blending the nostalgia of steam travel with vintage carriages, breathtaking scenery, enchanting destinations, and exquisite cuisine. They recently announced two new exciting itineraries for 2025: The Spirit of Summer Lunchtime Tour and The Sunset Steam Express, which will depart from London Paddington and take in the Chiltern Hills, an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.

Running for two dates only—on Thursday 10th July and Thursday 21st August—the lunchtime tour will depart from London Paddington at 10:30, returning at 15:00, and the evening tour at 18:00, returning at 22:30.

A new route for 2025, this picturesque tour, hauled by the iconic 70000 Britannia, which has previously hauled the Royal Train, will steam out of London Paddington and glide along the Thames Valley towards the Dreaming Spires of Oxford. The train will then turn southeast through the picturesque countryside and ancient woodland of the scenic Chiltern Hills. Passengers will be treated to views of rolling chalk hills, Iron Age hillforts, lush valleys, and vineyards whilst enjoying fine dining, a picnic, or afternoon tea on board.

Juliet Soley from Steam Dreams commented, “We are thrilled to introduce this breathtaking new summer route through the Chiltern Hills, showcasing some of the most picturesque countryside England has to offer.”

Soley added, “Our passengers cherish the nostalgic experience of travelling by steam train. Coupled with the luxurious interiors that evoke a bygone era, the locally sourced menus with an exciting array of dishes (for those who choose our Pullman dining option), and the stunning scenery, it makes for a magical day or evening out that leaves a truly lasting impression.”

Passengers can choose between two classes of travel: Pullman Dining or First Class.

Pullman Dining offers an exquisite onboard culinary experience, combining impeccable service, meticulous attention to detail, and an ever-changing landscape view from your window. Inspired by the route, the menu is crafted from the finest, locally sourced seasonal produce. Seated in plush armchair style seating at elegantly set tables for two or four, adorned with crisp white linens, fine china, glassware, fresh flowers and plump cushions, passengers are transported back to the grandeur of the luxury travel era.

£235 per person for The Spirit of Summer Lunch

£195 per person for The Sunset Steam Express

First Class passengers can relax in spacious, cushioned seats around tables for two or four, surrounded by beautifully appointed interiors and attentive service that exude sophistication. The large picture windows offer breathtaking scenic views, transporting guests to a realm of nostalgia and comfort, making every moment onboard a treasured memory. Passengers can bring their own picnic or add a slice of decadence to the lunchtime trip with a Classic Afternoon Tea, featuring freshly made sandwiches, miniature sweet treats, pastries and scones (to be booked in advance/supplement applies).

£145 per person for The Spirit of Summer Lunch or Afternoon Tea £26 per person

£100 per person for The Sunset Steam Express

