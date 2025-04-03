Southend City BID hosted a litter pick and clean up event

Southend City BID hosted a litter pick and clean up event as part of Keep Britain Tidy’s annual Great British Spring Clean on the morning of Wednesday 2nd April.

Timed to coincide with the start of the Easter half term holidays, the Business Improvement District (BID) brought people from the local community together to focus anti-litter messaging on our city centre.

(The two group photos include students and staff from South Essex College, employees from McDonald’s High Street north and south, Natwest, and BID Street Rangers.)

Southend City BID Manager, Suzanne Gloyne, commented: “BID members want Southend to be a welcoming, attractive space for those that work, study, and visit our city, and tackling litter is an important issue for that. From food wrappers and cigarette butts, to cans and clothes tags, the clean-up team picked up waste that had been discarded along the High Street and side streets. There are plenty of bins available throughout Southend so there really is no excuse, please bin your rubbish or take it home.

It was fantastic to have so many students from the college join us alongside McDonald’s and NatWest – thank you everyone. The clean-up really showcased the pride that people have for our city and the willingness to get behind Keep Britain Tidy’s message to show love for where you live.”

40 bags of rubbish were collected from the group of over 50 representatives from NatWest, McDonalds north and south venues, BID Street Rangers, and students from the South Essex College.

David Birnie, Curriculum Leader for Public Services at South Essex College, said “Our Public Services students are proud to support Southend City BID as part of Keep Britain Tidy’s Great British Spring Clean. This initiative not only enhances our local environment but also instils a strong sense of civic responsibility and teamwork in our students. By actively contributing to their community, they develop key skills that will serve them in their future careers while demonstrating the values of leadership and public service that are at the heart of our courses at South Essex College.”

Southend City BID host regular clean up events throughout the year. If you are a BID member head to www.SouthendBID.com to see how you can get more involved.

