London Concertante Brings “Radiohead Reimagined” to Chelmsford Cathedral

The renowned chamber orchestra London Concertante is set to perform its latest project, Radiohead Reimagined, at Chelmsford Cathedral on Friday, 2nd May 2025 at 7:30 pm. This concert offers a symphonic tribute to Radiohead, reinterpreting their music through the expressive power of a live orchestra.

Having built its reputation on the music of Bach, Vivaldi, and Vaughan Williams, London Concertante now embarks on new horizons, well beyond the works of previous centuries. Radiohead Reimagined explores how the cutting-edge energy and experimentation at the heart of Radiohead’s music can be transformed by the rich textures of an orchestra—appealing equally to serious music lovers in both the classical and rock spheres.

“I’ve loved Radiohead for years, and I believe their music has the same integrity and depth as any other major repertoire,” says Chris Grist, London Concertante’s Artistic Director and founder. “It is right that orchestras like ours carry the great canon of composers in their DNA – at the core of what we do – but we live in 2025—we hear the world differently than those composers did. We must play music that reflects our world.

“Radiohead Reimagined is absolutely not just a greatest-hits medley; it’s about using Radiohead’s music as a ‘kernel’ of inspiration to explore new colours and textures within the orchestra. The quality of this musical kernel is what makes the possibilities so exciting.

Bringing Radiohead Reimagined to Chelmsford allows us to engage with a community that values both tradition and innovation. We’re eager to present this fusion of classical and modern music in the beautiful setting of Chelmsford Cathedral.”

Arranged by the composer David Gordon—who has worked with London Concertante on a number of previous projects—alongside a team of orchestrators and arrangers, these orchestrations interpret songs from Radiohead’s multi-decade catalogue, ranging from the guitar-driven anthems of The Bends and OK Computer to the more experimental soundscapes of Kid A and In Rainbows.

Tickets and Information

Tickets for Radiohead Reimagined at Chelmsford Cathedral (Friday 2nd May, 7:30 pm) are available at: londonconcertante.com

