Work set to start as Harlow Council prepares for the major redevelopment of former BHS store

Residents may notice activity inside in the old BHS unit in the Harvey Centre as Harlow Council continues its mission to rebuild our town.

What is known as a soft strip of the unit will be taking place soon in preparation for the demolition and redevelopment of the site next year. The work is being coordinated with The Hill Group and will allow for the future redevelopment of the site as part of the Harlow Regeneration Partnership.

The former BHS store, although part of the Harvey Centre, is a separate building and the lease was returned to the council last year. The former BHS store has been largely vacant since the shop shut down in August 2016.

The demolition will enable the partnership to build a mixed-use redevelopment of the site. Both are subject to planning permission. The redevelopment will support wider regeneration work taking place in the town centre, particularly the new Harlow Arts and Cultural Quarter. Construction work on the quarter is set to start early next year.

This redevelopment is another phase of the comprehensive rebuilding of the town centre the council is delivering including the Playhouse Quarter, Broad Walk, East Walk, Cross Street, Market Square, Terminus Street and the bus station, Post Office Road and much more besides.

The famous ‘Harlow Mural’ by Joyce Pallot and Henry Collins which was in the old BHS café will also shortly be relocated. Commissioned by British Home Stores in 1982 it is a wooden mural depicting building and symbols from Harlow’s history and environment and marks the visit of Queen Elizabeth II to the town. The council and Harlow Art Trust have worked to bring the iconic feature back on public display. The mural will have a new permanent home in the Harvey Centre, in Playhouse Walk (opposite the shop kiosks), relocated at what will become a new entrance to the Harlow Arts and Cultural Quarter.

Councillor Dan Swords, Leader of Harlow Council, said:

“We are rebuilding the town centre, and the redevelopment of the former BHS store is yet another step in our plan. From Terminus Street to the Playhouse Quarter, from Broad Walk to Market Square, residents will see the major works ramping up over the coming months to deliver a true transformation of the town centre as they know it. This is not just a repaving or a lick of paint, but a complete redevelopment of the town centre to deliver a future with new shops, bars, restaurants, a true evening economy and wonderful leisure opportunities. Harlow will once again have a fantastic town centre that residents can be proud of.

“The former BHS store was iconic in the town, but in recent years it has been another postcard for the decline of the town centre with its doors chained shut for many years. This redevelopment is yet more proof that we are turning the tide on that decline and delivering on our mission to rebuild our town.”

