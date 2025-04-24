easyJet puts spring 2026 flights on sale from London Southend Airport

easyJet has put its spring 2026 schedule on sale today from London Southend providing customers with even more choice to book an early getaway next year.

There are thousands of flights now available to 160 destinations across easyJet’s network, including 107 destinations across Europe, North Africa and the Middle East from the UK.

Millions of seats across more than 138,000 flights between 23 March and 14 June 2026, including for next year’s Easter holidays, are now available to book across the entire easyJet network.

Last month easyJet opened its 10th UK base at London Southend Airport, creating 140 direct jobs for pilots and crew in the UK and supporting 1200 indirect jobs*

Of these, over 75,000 flights to and from the UK and over 900 flights are now on sale from London Southend Airport so customers can get a great deal by booking early at easyjet.com or via the mobile app.

Tour operator easyJet holidays is also offering thousands of package holidays for spring 2026 to over 100 beach and city destinations across Europe and North Africa. From family favourite destinations of Palma de Mallorca, Antalya, Tenerife and Rhodes to popular city escapes of Amsterdam, Barcelona and Paris there’s something for everyone.

All packages include flights and hotel, with 23kg luggage and transfers on all beach getaways. All covered by its Ultimate Flexibility, offering freedom to change a booking, a refund guarantee, and best price guarantee.

Holidaymakers looking for inspiration can use easyJet’s Low Fare Finder on easyJet.com to search for the lowest fares on easyJet’s entire network, all in one place, or customers can check out the easyJet holidays holiday inspiration page allowing them to plan their next holiday.

Ali Gayward, easyJet’s UK Country Manager, said:

“We are very pleased to be putting our spring 2026 schedule on sale today, so that customers from the region can book early and enjoy low fares on thousands of flights and brilliant value package holidays for a spring break easter getaway.

“We are fully focused on providing low fares and with seats available from just £25.99 across thousands of flights on hundreds of routes to fantastic beach, ski and city destinations across Europe, North Africa and the Middle East, now is a great time to book with easyJet and easyJet holidays.”

Flights are now available to an unrivalled range of destinations across Europe, North Africa and the Middle East from 22 airports across the UK, including:

London Southend to Pisa from £25.99, Majorca from £33.99 and Alicante from £37.99*

easyJet already served routes from London Southend to seven popular beach and city destinations including Alicante, Malaga, Palma, Faro, Amsterdam, Geneva and Paris. Now, by basing three aircraft, 140 pilots and crew as well as engineers at the airport, easyJet has been able to expand its network having launched 13 new routes over the past 12 months meaning a total of 20 routes are now available from London Southend.

The airline has already begun expanding its winter offering, with new services to Barcelona, Lanzarote and Salzburg and, in response to popular demand, has extended nine summer routes to also operate over the winter season.

