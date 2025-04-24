Colchester building more compassionate businesses

Business leaders in Colchester are being invited to join an expanding community of compassionate employers.

The Compassionate Businesses Network is an initiative set up by Compassionate Communities in north east Essex, which works to support people who are facing grief, bereavement, loss or isolation.

The network aims to create an alliance of businesses which support colleagues and others experiencing life’s most difficult moments.

The initiative encourages businesses to share best practices in caring for staff and ensuring discussions around health, wellbeing and bereavement are part of relaxed and regular workplace conversations.

The Compassionate Businesses Network’s next event will be held on April 23 at the Innovation Centre at the Knowledge Gateway, Boundary Road, Colchester.

It will include a presentation by guest speaker Mark Millbourne, the head teacher at Prettygate Infant and Junior schools, who will share how compassionate approaches and leadership can help businesses get ahead.

Mr Millbourne will talk about how a nurturing environment and building a network of support around the school has been invaluable and how that approach can be applied to the development of business strategy.

The event will start at 8.30am with an opportunity for businesses to network with other like-minded organisations before the talk and will also include a community asset exchange for sharing of knowledge and experience in support of local projects and initiatives.

The last Compassionate Businesses Network event was sold out and led to the creation of a steering group of business professionals to help drive it forward.

Colchester-based solicitors Thompson Smith and Puxon are among the businesses engaged in the initiative and have been recognised as Compassionate Champions.

The network now hopes to continue to expand its membership and encourage businesses to share best practices in caring for staff.

Tickets cost £12.50 and can be booked on Eventbrite. Proceeds from ticket sales will go to St Helena Hospice, which is spearheading the development of the network.

https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/compassionate-businesses-networking-northeast-essex-tickets-1305733687609

