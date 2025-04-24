Community Open Days with Free Swim School Taster Sessions this Saturday in Braintree

Fusion Lifestyle, the community leisure charity, that operates leisure centres in Braintree is set to celebrate it’s 25th anniversary this April with community open days on 26th April.

Open days will take place at Braintree Swimming & Fitness, Halstead Leisure Centre and Witham Leisure Centre with residents, invited in to explore the facilities and activities on offer and raise funds for YoungMinds, the mental health charity for children and young people.

Free swim assessments will be available at all three centres on the day too as Fusion aims to help all children and adults learn this potentially lifesaving skill. With a third (30%) of children unable to swim 25m unaided by the time they leave primary school and a quarter (25%) of state primary schools offering either no lessons or less than ten lessons per pupil during the academic year 2023/24, Fusion’s Swim School can play an invaluable role in bridging this gap.

Fusion’s Swim School is already helping over 19,000 students learn everything from swimming basic to more advanced swimming skills across 15 different age and ability groups. Lessons are a great way to ensure children can swim safely.

Swim teachers will be on hand to meet families and individuals ready to learn to swim at the open days and there will be plenty more to enjoy on the day too.

The Open Day programmes at each centre will include:

Braintree Swimming & Fitness Open Day 9.30am – 3.30pm

10am – 12pm: Free swims in the training pool

11am – 12pm: Free swim assessments

2.30pm – 3.30pm: Hawaiian pool party

The Hawaiian Luau themed event will also feature a raffle, a cake stall, a Limbo challenge, face painting, a sweets in a jar competition and even a chance to see the manager in the stocks! Special guest Ollie the Octopus will also be at the Open Day.

Halstead Leisure Centre Open Day 9am – 4pm

12pm – 2pm: Free swim assessments

2.45pm: Pop party splash in the pool

Free soft play

A cardio challenge will also be running

Witham Leisure Centre Open Day 9am – 12pm

9am – 12pm: Free swim assessments

12.45pm: Fun & Floats session

2pm: Fun & Floats session

3pm – 4pm: Inflatable swim session

A cardio challenge will also be running for all

The event will also host a coffee stall and a special guest appearance from Ollie the Octopus.

Anthony Cawley, Fusion’s CEO, commented: “Keeping active with inclusive and accessible sport and leisure that promotes good health, vitality and wellbeing has been at the heart of what we do for the last 25 years at Fusion. We can’t wait to celebrate this milestone by inviting our communities into our centres to enjoy the facilities and find out how they can have fun getting active and living healthy lifestyles. We will be raising much needed money for a great cause too, supporting YoungMinds, the mental health charity for children and young people.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Reddit

Pinterest

