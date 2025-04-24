Welly Announce Biggest UK Tour to Date October 2025

Welly recently released the debut album Big In The Suburbs ahead of a fun-filled tour of often overlooked seaside towns. But if you missed out on the mayhem then fear not, the gang are back this autumn for their biggest headline tour to date which culminates in a show at The Scala in London on October 15th.

Tickets are on pre-sale now and general sale from Friday April 25th at 10am HERE .

Big In The Suburbs , centres on the monochrome mundanity but also the unsung beauty of the suburbs; an offering of picture-perfect, alt-pop vignettes, in which regular lives are often quietly on the brink of going berserk. For his debut album – all written and self-produced by Welly himself – this rich tableaux of British life is celebrated for all its tragedies and triumphs. Here are songs about wanting more than you have, a world in flux, doomed romance, and figuring out how to be happy where everybody knows your name (and your Mum’s).

A Welly live show is where it comes together. “ I want our gigs, my music, to be transformative like you’ve gone to see a play, a sitcom, that we’re characters that landed on this stage, you get to join us in our pop dystopia for an hour, not suffering sweaty obnoxious blokes with guitars and greasy hair constantly asking you if you’re ‘…having a good time!?’. It’s over. ”

Having played 100+ self-booked live shows even before he released a note, Welly is no stranger to a live stage of all shapes and sizes. Now he continues to heckle audiences all over the country but now they croon his songs back to him whilst getting sweaty with dance fever in dingy (and increasingly not-so-dingy) venues. They bounce with abandon as Welly blasts out his idiosyncratic but relatable tales of existence, and shares his pin-point commentary on normal, every day life, all wrapped up in a duvet of familiarity and fun making you feel part of his tales and most importantly, part of the gang. Just like all the very best pop music has the power to do.

UK Tour – October 2025:

02/10 – Headrow House, Leeds

03/10 – Cabaret Voltaire, Edinburgh

04/10 – King Tuts, Glasgow

06/10 – YES (Pink Room), Manchester

07/10 – Clwb Ifor Bach, Cardiff

09/10 – Bodega, Nottingham

10/10 – Sunflower Lounge, Birmingham

11/10 – Exchange, Bristol

10/10 – Chalk, Brighton

14/10 – Papillon, Southampton

15/10 – The Scala, London

