Winners announced for East of England Planning Awards

Dunton Hills Garden Village Supplementary Planning Document and Teachers Close, Needham Market have been unveiled as this year’s winner of the Royal Town Planning Institute’s (RTPI) East of England’s Awards for Planning Excellence.

​

Dunton Hills Garden Village Supplementary Planning Document was awarded Best Plan for its strong commitment to sustainable development and community engagement. The document reflects a dedication to fossil-fuel free development and aligns with multiple Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The team’s approach sets a high standard for urban planning initiatives and ensures extensive engagement with residents, landowners, stakeholders, and technical experts.

Teachers Close, Needham Market was awarded Best Project entered by Ingleton Wood LLP. Judges felt their outstanding work in transforming the former Needham Market Middle School into much-needed affordable homes and a new library is truly commendable. This project exemplifies a well-considered, attractive scheme that meets local social needs and benefits the community. Congratulations to the project team for their exceptional vision and dedication to delivering essential social housing and community facilities.

Additional winners also included Planning Authority of the Year – Stevenage Borough Council, Small Planning Consultancy of the Year – Lawson Planning Partnership Ltd and Young Planner of the Year – Matthew Harmsworth.

