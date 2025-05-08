Belgian Masterchef Lieven Demeestere to Make UK Debut at CORD by Le Cordon Bleu

On Friday 20th June 2025, CORD by Le Cordon Bleu will host Chef Lieven Demeestere, the long-serving Chef Patron of Michelin-starred Restaurant Arenberg for an extraordinary one-night-only event. A leading figure in Belgian gastronomy, Demeestere is President of the 33 Masterchefs of Belgium, a member of Les Disciples d’Auguste Escoffier, and has held a Michelin star for 25 consecutive years at Arenberg, his fine dining restaurant near Leuven, Belgium.

This dinner marks his first ever public dining appearance in the UK and comes at a pivotal point in his career as he prepares to hand over the reins of Restaurant Arenberg to the next generation of his family.

A six-course tasting menu has been created especially for this occasion and reflects Chef Demeestere’s refined and ingredient-led cooking style. The dinner begins with All About The Tomato, a dish celebrating the vibrancy of tomatoes, served with burrata, pizzetta and North Sea brown shrimp, followed by Braised Pig Neck served with mustard, herb salad and goose liver. Clear Broth of Dublin Bay Prawn arrives next, accompanied by a delicate dumpling, zucchini and mousselines. The fish course features North Sea Ray Wing with smoked potato, capers and leek, before a main of Suckling Lamb served with aubergine, polenta and soya. The evening ends with a bright, fruit-led dessert of Grilled Pineapple, with mango, rum and vanilla; a fitting finale to a menu that balances classical finesse with bold seasonal character. An optional wine pairing is offered, selected by Jiachen Lu, acclaimed Head Sommelier at CORD. Her selections bring depth and highlight the natural harmony of each plate.

This summer, Restaurant Arenberg will begin a new chapter under family leadership. After more than 30 years at the helm, Chef Lieven will pass the kitchen to his son Abel and daughter-in-law Laurence De Smet, both accomplished chefs with experience at Belgium’s most highly regarded restaurants, including Hof van Cleve, Castor and Sir Kwinten. While the restaurant will undergo a full transformation, its legacy of excellence, hospitality and craft will remain intact.

This guest chef dinner at CORD forms part of Chef Demeestere’s wider visit to Le Cordon Bleu London. The menu will be delivered in collaboration with CORD’s expert brigade, led by Executive Chef Karl O’Dell, ensuring every element is executed to the highest standard. Chef Lieven Demeestere will also appear at the Le Cordon Bleu Summer Festival on Saturday 21st June, delivering cooking demonstrations and meeting guests. While the festival offers a glimpse into his technique, the dinner at CORD is the only opportunity to experience his cooking in a fine dining setting.

CORD by Le Cordon Bleu is proud to offer a fine dining platform for internationally respected chefs. As the flagship restaurant of the world-renowned culinary institute, CORD is led by Executive Chef Karl O’Dell and showcases exceptional talent from across the global culinary community. By inviting chefs such as Demeestere to present their work in London, CORD continues to explore classical technique through diverse cultural perspectives and bold, seasonal cooking.

Event Details

Date: Friday 20th June 2025

Time: 6:30pm arrival

Location: CORD by Le Cordon Bleu, 85 Fleet Street, London EC4Y 1AE

Price: £110 per person

Wine Pairing: £55 per person (optional)

Bookings: www.cordrestaurant.co.uk

Advance booking is strongly recommended due to limited availability.

