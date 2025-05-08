19% OF LONDON’S CHILDREN STRUGGLING WITHOUT BASIC HYGIENE ESSENTIALS

New research from In Kind Direct, a charity founded in 1996 by HM King Charles lll, shines a spotlight on the shocking hygiene poverty crisis facing families in London. Findings reveal that out of London children aged 6 to 15 surveyed living in Hygiene Poverty:

24% are going without products at least once a month

21% said they didn’t play with their peers because they are worried what they might think

16% said they have been unable to attend school

23% said they have felt embarrassed or ashamed

These findings reveal the hidden, day-to-day struggles that are keeping children from learning, socialising, and feeling confident — and signal an urgent need for local and national action.

This new data stems from In Kind Direct’s A Clean Start in Life research, developed in partnership with Children North East, which included GB-wide polling and focus groups with young people.

Michael Gidney, CEO at In Kind Direct comments: “Children are sharing toothbrushes, worrying about standing out at school for the wrong reasons and families are having to choose between eating and keeping clean – impossible choices no one should have to face. As well as surveying young people online, we spoke directly to children across England who told us hygiene poverty is damaging childhoods, and no one should feel embarrassed to ask for help.

Through our network of over 6,000 charitable partners, we are distributing essential hygiene products to families throughout the UK. But this is a solution to a problem that should not exist. The Government’s Child Poverty Strategy must be ambitious about eradicating child poverty to break the generational cycle of going without and ensure every child has a clean start in life.”

The charity’s latest campaign seeks to shine a light on this growing crisis through powerful public engagement and a call for political action. At the heart of the campaign is a unique partnership with Bluewater shopping centre in Dartford, where an everyday hygiene space — a public restroom — has been transformed into an immersive experience. Visitors will hear the real voices of children living in hygiene poverty, sharing the hidden struggles they face each day. The campaign invites the public to stop, listen, and take action.

Be part of the change, see how YOU can make a difference https://go.inkinddirect.org/notachoicelaunch25

