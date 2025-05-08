Shakespeare in the Squares announces full cast for The Taming of the Shrew

Shakespeare in the Squares announces the full cast for their eighth return to London’s green spaces with

The Taming of the Shrew, Shakespeare’s comedy battle of wits, wills and wild romance featuring

toe-tapping pop classics.

Toby Gordon directs Lee Drage (Hortensio, Gabriel), Paddy Duff (Lucentio, Sugarsop), John Holt-Roberts

(Gremio, Walter, Widow), Nikita Johal (Bianca, Curtis), Roddy Lynch (Petruchio), Elizabeth Marsh

(Baptista, Tailor), Kalifa Taylor (Tranio), who was nominated for an Off West End Award for last year’s

All’s Well That Ends Well, and Sasha Wilson (Katherina). The tour opens on 4th June at Leinster Square,

W2 and runs until the 12th July at The Actor’s Church Garden, WC2.

Top row from left to right: Lee Drage, Paddy Duff, John Holt-Roberts, Nikita Johal

Bottom row from left to right: Roddy Lynch, Elizabeth Marsh, Kalifa Taylor, Sasha Wilson

Shakespeare in the Squares presents

THE TAMING OF THE SHREW

By William Shakespeare

Directed by Toby Gordon

Wednesday 4th June – Saturday 12th July

Press night: Wednesday 11th June, Cleveland Square, W2

PRESS RELEASE

May 2025

Shakespeare in the Squares celebrates its eighth summer tour with an all-new production of The Taming

of the Shrew, Shakespeare’s comedy battle of wits, wills and wild romance featuring toe-tapping pop

classics.

Lee Drage plays Hortensio, Gabriel. Lee trained at the Guildford School of Acting. Theatre credits include

Shakespeare in the Squares’ Twelfth Night and All’s Well That Ends Well, The Sound of Music (Pitlochry

Festival Theatre), The Threepenny Opera (Minack Theatre), Aloe Aloe (Bush Theatre), The Spanish

Tragedy (Old Red Lion), Chariots of Fire (Gielgud, West End), Oh What A Lovely War (UK tour), The Water

Engine (Old Vic Tunnels), The Hot Mikado (Watermill Theatre), Saturday Night (Jermyn St Theatre).

Television credits include Silo (Apple TV). As a comedian, he has performed at VAULT festival, Brighton

and Edinburgh Fringe and was nominated for an Off West End Award for his show Shit Samaritans.

Paddy Duff plays Lucentio, Sugarsop. Paddy is a Scottish actor from Aberdeenshire. Stage credits include

Romeo & Juliet (International Tour), The Mousetrap (West End), Pygmalion (Actors’ Church), Stickman

(UK tour) & BBC DOCTORS. Screen Credits include Outlander and the BBC’s Doctors.

John Holt-Roberts plays Gremio, Walter, Widow. John trained at the Academy of Live and Recorded

Arts. Stage credits include Welfare, A Christmas Carol, The Wind in the Willows, Alice in Wonderland,

Robin Hood and The Major Oak (Derby Theatre), Cinderella (Chester Storyhouse), Twelfth Night (JLA

Productions), The Gingerbread Man (Hiccup Theatre, National Tour), Troupers/ Till the Cows Come Home

(Mikron Theatre, National Tour) The Dinner (Lamphouse Theatre/Switch Festival), Film Credits include

Father Christmas is Back (MSR Media) and Zomblogalypse (One and Other Creative). John has performed

extensively across the country with the band Hyde Family Jam.

Nikita Johal plays Bianca, Curtis. Nikita trained at Performance Preparation Academy in Musical Theatre.

Credits include Now That’s What I Call A Musical (UK Tour), Princess Caraboo (Finborough Theatre),

Children Of Eden (Union Theatre), Spring Awakening (Hope Mill Theatre), The Snow Queen (The

Everyman), Broken Wings (Theatre Royal Haymarket, The Other Palace & Beittidine Festival), Sleeping

Beauty (Watford Palace Theatre), Aladdin (Newbury Corn Exchange), What The Ladybird Heard (The

Palace, West End & UK Tour), Migrations (Welsh National Opera UK Tour), The Wife Of Willesden (The

Kiln & Boston/New York), Henry V, The Canterbury Tales (Guildford Shakespeare Company), The

Invincibles (Queens Theatre Hornchurch & The New Wolsey), Jack & The Beanstalk (Evolution

Pantomimes), Frankie Goes To Bollywood (UK Tour & Southbank transfer).

Roddy Lynch plays Petruchio. Roddy trained at Rose Bruford College (BA Actor Musicianship). Theatre

Credits include Macbeth (Victoria Theatre Singapore / Hong Kong Academy for Performing Arts), Kinky

Boots (Storyhouse Chester), Romeo & Juliet (Victoria Theatre Singapore / Hong Kong Academy for

Performing Arts), Upstart! Shakespeare’s Rebel Daughter Judith (Edinburgh Fringe / Gilded Balloon),

Rapunzel (Watermill Theatre), What the Ladybird Heard (The Palace Theatre, West End), A Christmas

Carol (The Egg / Theatre Royal Bath), A Midsummer Night’s Dream (Garden Shakespeare Company).

Elizabeth Marsh plays Baptista, Tailor.

Elizabeth has performed at the National Theatre, in the West End, on tour and at regional theatres all

around the country. Some of her favourite roles include Jenny in The Threepenny Opera, Yitzak in Hedwig

and the Angry Inch, Mme Giry in Phantom of the Opera, Fay in Iron, Klytaimestra in Elektra, Marquise de

Merteuil in Les Liaisons Dangereuses, Eleanor in Dead Funny, Mary in Merrily We Roll Along, Annie

Wilkes in Misery, and Beverley in Abigail’s Party (twice!). She also works in TV and film, most recently in

The Chelsea Detective. She is delighted to be working with SITS again after playing the Nurse in Romeo

and Juliet in 2017.

Kalifa Taylor plays Tranio. Kalifa’s credits include Look Who’s All Grown Up (Space Theatre); Selected

Recordings of Us (Space Theatre); Money Heist: The Experience; The Gunpowder Plot Immersive

Experience (Historic Royal Palaces and Layered Reality); Hamlet (Southwark Playhouse); War Inside

(Vaults Festival); Laura and Sophia (The Lion and Unicorn); Feel More X Lately (The Lion and Unicorn);

1000 Ways the World Will End (& How It Starts Again) (The King’s Head); Noises Off! (Theatre Royal

Haymarket); All’s Well That Ends Well (Shakespeare in the Squares); A Christmas Carol: A Ghost Story

(Birmingham Rep).

Sasha Wilson plays Katherina. Sasha is a Bulgarian-American LAMDA-trained actor. Her credits include

The Brief Life and Mysterious Death of Boris III King of Bulgaria (Giovanna, Liliana Panitsa, Dannecker),

Noises Off (Belinda), The Mechanicals Present: Julius Caesar or Macbeth (Brutus/Macbeth) and

Shakespeare in the Square’s 2022 production The Tempest (Sebastia/Trincula). She founded Out Of The

Forest Theatre in 2017, an ensemble based theatre company that takes misremembered or forgotten

stories from history, sets them to folk music and tells them through a lens to better understand today.

