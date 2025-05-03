Sadie Jean Announces UK Headline Tour Including London and Manchester

First gaining attention with her breakout single ‘WYD Now?’, singer-songwriter Sadie Jean has now announced an exciting UK headline tour in 2025. Following news of her upcoming debut album ‘Early Twenties Torture’, the tour marks a significant milestone in Jean’s career.

With dates in London’s Islington Assembly Hall on Tuesday 25 November and Manchester’s Gorilla on Monday 01 December, tickets will be available from Friday 02 May at 10am via https://tix.to/SadieJean.

Since the success of ‘WYD Now?’ Sadie Jean has moved back to LA to fully pursue her music career—releasing singles, EPs, touring support and headliners shows, while expanding her fanbase and community.

Now, her loyal fans celebrate the news of Sadie’s eagerly anticipated debut album ‘Early Twenties Torture’. Staying true to her singer-songwriter roots, this album represents a shift towards a more extroverted and energetic sound compared to much of her previous work.

Lyrically and thematically, it captures the raw, honest emotions of her early 20s—relationships, friendships, and the growing pains many of us face along the way. It’s the kind of album you’ll want to dance to with your friends at a show.

This album and tour will be a defining moment in Sadie’s career. She’s worked with new collaborators, pushing herself both lyrically and sonically. It’s also a deeply anticipated and meaningful release for her dedicated fans, who will be introduced to a side of Sadie they’ve never seen before.

Tue 25 Nov 2025 London Islington Assembly Hall

Mon 01 Dec 2025 Manchester Gorilla

