Why Tom Daley likes it HOT – when it comes to bathtime

Brits will take an average of 96 baths a year – more than 6,000 over their lifetime.

And one in 10 even admitted to having times where they have had three or more soaks in a single day.

A study of 2,000 adults found 65 per cent love a soak in a nice warm, tub – even if they know it’s quicker to hop in the shower.

With 8pm on a Sunday night considered the perfect time to have a soak, with the water a steamy 39.8 degrees.

But 23 per cent like the water to be as hot as they can bear when they dip their toes in – between 43 and 45 degrees, with 19 per cent always ensuring they put their elbow in first to check the temperature.

While an unexpected cold bath – or shower – is the number one way to ruin the day for 50 per cent.

British Gas [https://www.britishgas.co.uk/heating/boiler-repair.html] , which commissioned the survey to mark the launch of its same day boiler service, has also appointed Tom Daley as its ‘Nice Bath’ Ambassador championing warm baths.

The Olympic gold medallist said: “I’ve had quite a few ice baths in my time as an athlete but now I’m retired, I can enjoy a nice warm bath.

“Broken boilers are nobody’s idea of a good time, especially when the weather’s already freezing outside.

“Just thinking about stepping into a cold shower or bath is making me want to go and put my dressing gown on.”

The study also found one in six (16 per cent) would rather go to the dentist than step into an unexpectedly cold bath.

While 10 per cent would sooner attempt to assemble some flat-pack furniture – without instructions.

In the event of no hot water in the home, 17 per cent would use their gym membership purely for a hot shower.

And 12 per cent would consider asking a neighbour if they could strip down for a scrub in their house.

Favourite activities in the bath include daydreaming about a lottery win (19 per cent), drinking something delicious (18 per cent) or simply meditating (17 per cent).

But while 12 per cent have willingly tried an ice bath, and 21 per cent would be interested – 64 per cent say there’s no chance, according to the OnePoll.com figures.

A spokesperson for British Gas said: “We know how much Brits value bath time, so now is the time of year to check your boiler is in tip-top condition, or you may find yourself sheepishly standing at a neighbour’s door in your towel.

“Boiler care should be a year-round priority, and regular maintenance over the summer can help avoid issues during the colder months.

“However, when your boiler does break down—which can happen to anyone—getting it repaired quickly is essential.”

