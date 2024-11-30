What’s it like being a Greater Anglia Train Presentation cleaning Team Leader?

The We Are Greater Anglia video and blog series gives you a peek behind the curtain of one of the largest train operators in the country.

It shines a light on some of its employees and showcase how they are contributing to Greater Anglia’s record-breaking punctuality.

This week, we follow Irina, who works as a Train Presentation Team Leader at Ilford Depot, one of our busy depots for our electric commuter fleet.

She talks us through her responsibilities, what it’s like managing cleaners on shift, the rhythm of a day, and what it takes to keep our trains sparkling.

What does your job involve?

My job is all about leading the team of cleaners on shift. I’m here to ensure that everything is done to a high standard and that everyone is safe. It’s a working depot so, like all things on the railway, safety is paramount.

As part of my role, I organise the team with their shifts and liaise with the depot manager to see what trains need cleaning first if they’re due out soon in passenger service. I also conduct one-to-ones with the team to check that they’re well and see how we can develop them in their career.

I hand back the trains after they’ve been cleaned for passengers to use.

What equipment do you and the team use?

We do a variety of tasks and that needs a variety of equipment. We clean the insides of the trains using a steam machine for the carpets and usual mops and cloths for handrails and other areas, along with a powerful vacuum cleaner.

We also deal with the outside of the train to ensure it is looking fantastic as it passes throughout East Anglia.

Our team is also responsible for refilling the train with fresh water for sinks, pumping out any toilet waste, and refilling the train with sand to give the wheels more grip in slippery conditions.

What skills do you need?

I’d say the most important are communication and listening skills. I’m there to look after my team and check they’re all OK. We’re all different and communication is vital.

What are the shifts like?

The team does a seven-hour shift and these can either be during the day or overnight. I have an extra hour for my shift as I organise the shifts and tasks for my team.

They can vary and all shifts are busy as we can clean up to 12 trains on a day shift and anything up to 17 trains during the night.

