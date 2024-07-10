WESTFIELD PRESENTS ‘THE GIANT’S GARDEN’: A MAGICAL SUMMER ESCAPE FOR FAMILIES

Embark on a magical summer adventure at Westfield as it proudly presents ‘The Giant’s Garden’ event. From 26th July to 11th August at Westfield London and from 16th August to 1st September at Westfield Stratford City, the centres’ indoor event spaces will be transformed into enchanting gardens where everything is larger than life.

Visitors can experience the thrill of the Zorb pool, making it possible to walk on water inside giant inflatable balls. This activity is suitable for children aged five and above who can swim and are accompanied by an adult. For those who enjoy classic garden games, a giant swing ball is perfect for a lively match with foam racquets.

Storytime sessions will take place daily at 12pm and 3pm, featuring popular books and children can enjoy garden-themed arts and crafts activities, allowing them to create and take home their own masterpieces. Guests are encouraged not to miss the chance to take photos with giant flowerpots and watering cans!

The gardens offer an array of fun-filled experiences for families, all free of charge. It will be open daily from 12pm to 8pm*.

Paris 2024: Team GB and ParalympicsGB Official Fan Zones at Westfield London

Westfield Square will host one of the official Team GB and then ParalympicsGB fan zones in London, free to enter and open daily from 26th July until 8th September. Visitors can watch live sporting action from the Olympic and Paralympic Games on a big outdoor screen as the Games unfold.

Produced in collaboration with Ocean Outdoor, Team GB and ParalympicsGB, the fan zone will feature a programme of special events, activities, competitions, promotions and guest appearances by athletes.

New Food Concepts

When it’s time for a bite to eat, new dining venues at Westfield London await. Food enthusiasts can indulge in authentic Japanese cuisine at Kanada-Ya, a renowned ramen restaurant opening on The Southern Terrace. Additionally, EL&N London, celebrated for its vibrant and Instagrammable décor, will offer all-day brunch and cube-shaped croissants in its new café in the Atrium.

Katie Wyle, Head of Shopping Centre Management at Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield, said; “We’re committed to creating unforgettable experiences for visitors to Westfield London and Westfield Stratford City, especially during the lively summer season. From free family-friendly events like The Giant’s Garden to screenings of major global sporting events and the excitement of new entertainment concepts and restaurants, we aim to provide something special for everyone and look forward to welcoming visitors to enjoy these fantastic experiences.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Reddit

Pinterest

