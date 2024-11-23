Westfield Introduces Santa’s Elf Town – A Christmas Adventure For The Whole Family

Westfield London and Westfield Stratford City are excited to introduce Santa’s Elf Town, a captivating Christmas adventure designed for the whole family to enjoy. From 7th December to Christmas Eve, children will have the chance to meet Santa and join his team of merry elves on a Christmas-themed quest.

Visitors will be transported into the heart of Santa’s North Pole village, brimming with festive spirit, on a hunt to find the missing key to Santa’s sleigh. When entering Santa’s Elf Town, guests will be greeted by cheerful elves and invited to join a festive quest. Santa has misplaced the key to his sleigh, and without it, Christmas can’t begin!

Once the key is found, children will meet Santa for a magical moment. Families can help him start his sleigh, hear the engines roar and watch the lights twinkle – the perfect Christmas photo opportunity.

Taking place at both Westfield London and Westfield Stratford City, Santa’s Elf Town promises a festive experience for all ages, while also helping parents to keep little ones entertained from as little as £9.00. Alongside making memories, visitors will also receive a special gift to take home and have the opportunity to purchase a professional photo with Santa as a keepsake.

Santa’s Elf Town is suitable for children aged 2 years and above, with tickets sold at £9.00 per child, adults go free but must accompany children*. Booking fees apply.

Tickets are on sale now and with limited availability, we recommend booking early for this seasonal event. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit: https://tickets.eskimojoevents.co.uk/landing/wel.

Those looking to extend their Christmas-themed outing at Westfield London can pay a visit to the Ice Rink at Westfield London. From 15th November 2024 to 5th January 2025, this year’s skating experience promises a winter adventure unlike any other, sponsored by Disney’s Moana 2. Visitors can look forward to an enchanting journey that brings the far seas of Oceania to West London. For more information and tickets please visit – https://icerinkatwestfieldlondon.co.uk/.

