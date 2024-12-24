Water company colleagues become festive elves for charity

Colleagues from Essex & Suffolk Water became Santa’s elves for the day, helping to support a local children’s charity deliver presents to children and families in need across Essex.

Using vehicles as their sleighs, volunteers took time out over five days to get behind Kids Inspire’s magical Christmas campaign and delivered Christmas presents and hampers to schools across the county.

For 15 years, the Great Baddow based charity has brought festive joy to thousands of children and families across Essex to ensure no one goes without at Christmas.

The appeal, which is the biggest collection to date, sees teachers and social workers to nominate a child or family in need of a Christmas surprise – with this year seeing more than 3,000 nominations.

Stuart Sullivan, Customer Field Services Area Manager, was one of the volunteers from Essex & Suffolk Water. He said; “It was great to be part of something that brings happiness to so many children at such a magical time of year.”

Essex & Suffolk Water give back to good local causes in lots of different ways; by making donations and supporting colleagues through their volunteering programme to give back to causes close to their hearts to making community and environmental community grants.

Louise Colledge from Kids Inspire said: “We are truly inspired by people’s kindness and really getting behind to support our annual magical Christmas campaign to help local children and families. We are grateful to our sponsors, people that volunteered and donated money as well as gifts.

“A big thank you to Essex & Suffolk Water for supporting us again for another year. Their volunteer team was a huge help with transporting and delivering gifts to schools across Essex. Please stay tuned in 2025 of how you can help us and make a difference.”

Presents went out to 3,374 children and young people, and over 900 Christmas hampers for families.

