War Child presents Sound & Vision – Leading Artists Respond to One David Bowie Lyric for Fundraising Exhibition

War Child UK and Art on a Postcard announce Sound & Vision, a new and innovative fundraising exhibition in partnership with 180 Studios featuring 33 leading artists responding to one iconic David Bowie lyric – We Like Dancing and We Look Divine.

The lyric is taken from Rebel Rebel. 2024 also marks the 50th anniversary of Diamond Dogs, the album the iconic anthem featured on.

George Underwood, the artist behind era-defining Bowie album covers like Hunky Dory and Ziggy Stardust, as well as the first T. Rex album cover, has created new work for the exhibition. George and Bowie met at school, where they started a band. However, their musical partnership became short-lived when George punched David in a fight over a girl. Decades later, David was so moved by the angel sculptures George started making after the death of late Bowie guitarist Mick Ronson in 1993, he was quoted as saying “God, they made me cry!” George remained a lifelong friend of Bowie.

George Underwood and his lifelong friend David Bowie.

We Like Dancing by George Underwood will be one of the works featured in the exhibition and auction.

Bowie used his creativity to support War Child throughout his career. In 1994, Bowie, Brian Eno and Athena Eno curated ‘Little Pieces from Big Stars’ an exhibition raising funds for War Child. 30 years on, Little Pieces from Big Stars inspires this exciting new exhibition from War Child – kickstarting Sound & Vision, a new annual auction pairing contemporary artists with beloved musicians.

Curated by Art on a Postcard founder Gemma Peppé, Sound & Vision also features new work from Stuart Semple, National Portrait Gallery BP Portrait Award-winning painter Ishbel Myerscough, Harland Miller, Jonathan Schofield, and Andrew Pierre Hart who currently has a show at The Whitechapel Gallery. Other highlights come from Leo Costelloe, Julia Soboleva, Peter Messer and Joseph Dupré – an NHS doctor and artist whose art is collected by the likes of Wes Anderson and the family of late visual artist Alice Neel.

“Bowie was aware of not just the power of sound but also image – what you see – vision! Beyond making music Bowie also painted, not just on hotel mirrors, but that was the connection I made when I was asked to make a painting for this project.” – Harland Miller

L-R – Sam Drake, Theo Gorst, Joe Machine, Harland Miller

War Child protect, educate, and stand up for the rights of children living in war zones. War Child provide vital support to children and their families in 14 countries across Europe, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America including in active conflicts like Ukraine and Gaza. The charity responds to emergency crisis situations with immediate aid, keeps children safe, and helps them through their trauma. War Child understand children’s needs and respect their rights.

Sound & Vision will be exhibited at Ruin Space, 180 Studios 26-27 September and the auction will run from 17 September – 1 October via The Auction Collective. This exhibition presents a much-needed opportunity to raise awareness and crucial funds for the children most affected by conflict.

Curator Gemma Peppé comments “the artists’ response to the Bowie theme has been overwhelming, with many creating new work for War Child UK. It’s heartening to see so many people show their support and use their talent to raise funds for this excellent cause.”

War Child UK comment “for 30 years, War Child has been working with the music industry to make remarkable things happen. Sound & Vision comes as the charity’s latest wave of work across the creative industries as well as music to raise money to bring vital support to children suffering the brutal effects of war.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Reddit

Pinterest

