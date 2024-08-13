Visit Essex’s The Big Weekend will return in 2024 to help extend summer season

The county’s tourism organisation Visit Essex is supporting businesses to extend the tourism season by offering a range of prizes for local residents.

Visit Essex is offering people the chance to win big with free tickets to attractions, overnight stays and meal vouchers, which will help extend the visitor season and support local businesses.

The Essex Big Weekend takes place from Friday 4 to Sunday 6 October. Essex residents can enter a ballot to win standout prizes at attractions across the county from Monday 19 August. Prizes can be redeemed during the Essex Big Weekend.

Seventy Essex-based businesses are participating, including landmarks Colchester Zoo, Audley End House and Gardens, Hedingham Castle, Hylands Estate, Colchester Castle and many more.

Councillor Mark Durham, Chairman of Visit Essex, said: “We’re keen to support local businesses and extend the tourism season. The Essex Big Weekend helps us to do that. Seventy Visit Essex attractions have taken part in this year’s ballot, and there are over 660 prizes to win. This is more than we’ve ever had before with so many businesses getting involved. It’s also a great chance for our residents to win an exciting prize and get out and about to explore their county.”

Colchester Zoo, Clacton Pier and Colchester Castle are offering free tickets, while a game of golf or a spa experience is up for grabs at a number of attractions. Local residents also have the chance to win a family ticket to Audley End House and Gardens or take to the trees at Go Ape in Chelmsford.

The 1935 restaurant at Holiday Inn, Southend, is giving residents the chance to secure a Sunday roast for two and hotels across the county are offering afternoon tea for two experiences. The popular Tiptree Tea Rooms has a prize of a cream tea for two.

Residents can also win a short break with the Essex Big Weekend ballot. Overnight stays for two at a range of hotels are available to win, while, if camping is preferred, a voucher worth £250 for any Lee Valley campsite is on offer.

The Essex Big Weekend will take place from Friday 4 to Sunday 6 October 2024. The ballot opens on Monday 19 August and closes on Monday 16 September. To enter the ballot, visit www.essexbigweekend.co.uk.1 A full list of prizes to win will be available on the Essex Big Weekend website from Monday 19 August.

For more things to see and do, plus places to eat, drink and stay, see www.visitessex.com

