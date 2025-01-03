Visit Essex challenges residents to discover history on their doorstep

Visit Essex, the county’s tourism organisation, has set the people of Essex the challenge of uncovering history hidden around the county. Essex cities, towns and villages are full of famous figures from the past.

Councillor Mark Durham, Chair of Visit Essex, explains: “Essex has a rich history of kings and queens, rebels and artists, settlers and inventors. Some are remembered for the legacy left behind, others have a blue plaque to their name, or a statue.

Look up, look a little closer and find out whose footsteps you are walking in. Maybe you have a famous ancestor?”

Here are Visit Essex’s top historic spots across the county:

Colchester Castle inspires Tower of London and Tolkien

Many people know that Colchester’s castle stands upon the ruins of a Roman temple. But who knew the castle’s Norman tower acted as forerunner to the Tower of London? Both buildings were designed by Gundulph of Rochester, a Norman monk and were built just two years apart.

Book and film lovers will also be intrigued to find out that the castle towers are thought to have inspired JRR Tolkien’s ‘Two Towers’ from the epic ‘The Lord of the Rings’ trilogy.

Chelmsford the birthplace of radio

Chelmsford is the birthplace of radio thanks to Guglielmo Marconi. The first worldwide radio broadcast was made in 1920, from a small hut in the village of Writtle, near Chelmsford. International opera star, Dame Nellie Melba sang live from the hut and her voice was shared across the world. The hut is now in the Chelmsford Museum at Sandford Mill and is a fascinating place to visit.

Epping, a royal hunting ground and Winston Churchill MP

Henry VIII used to escape London for hunting retreats in Epping Forest. He also commissioned the Queen Elizabeth’s Hunting Lodge in 1543, which was later renovated by Elizabeth I. The lodge is now a tourist attraction, along with ‘The View’ visitor centre which showcases the area’s heritage, stories and natural habitats.

Epping has been a focal point for prime ministers too! Winston Churchill was MP for Epping from 1924-1945. Stand in Epping’s town centre and view a blue plaque to Churchill!

Saffron Walden – at the heart of the spice trade

Saffron Walden gets its name from the saffron trade, which flourished in the town from the mid-1300s. Local growers farmed pretty crocuses and dried their stamens to produce saffron. As the town got richer, its name changed from Walden to ‘Saffron’ Walden. Today you can follow in the footsteps of Saffron Walden’s ancestors by heading out on the Saffron trail. The trail is 71 miles long and winds through historic villages and countryside before reaching Southend-on-Sea.

Thaxted, from highwaymen to classical musicians

Stand and deliver! Dick Turpin, the famous highwayman, grew up in the village of Hempstead, near Thaxted at the Bluebell Inn. Visitors can now follow in Turpin’s footsteps by taking a circular walk through his home village.

Classical music fans can head to the Flitch town of Thaxted where Gustav Holst once called home. His old house in the High Street has a blue heritage plaque outside. Holst is believed to have written ‘The Planets’ while living there.

Maldon, a Viking invasion

A striking statue of Lord Byrthnoth has pride of place at the end of Maldon’s promenade. In 991, Byrhtnoth led his English army against the Vikings in the Battle of Maldon. The early hero was honoured for his bravery and courage. Today visitors can wander along the promenade and view where the Viking’s invaded Essex.

2025 marks 200 years of the railway – Epping, Ongar, Chappel and Castle Hedingham

2025 marks the 200th anniversary of the railways. Essex is home to several heritage railways. Steam and diesel enthusiasts can experience the sights and smells of yesteryear at Epping Ongar Railway, East Anglian Railway Museum (Chappel) and Colne Valley Railway (Hedingham). All attractions offer special rides and visitor experiences throughout the year.

Manningtree – home of the Witchfinder-General

The 17th century saw the greatest number of trials for witchcraft in England, and Essex and Suffolk had the highest number of convictions, due to Matthew Hopkins. He lived in Manningtree and called himself Witchfinder-General. He used all kinds of torture to get false confessions from innocent women. Today the riverside town is a much calmer place and provides the perfect backdrop for a leisurely walk along the Stour or lunch in the nearby Mistley Thorn Hotel.

Harwich – port for new beginnings

Stand by Harwich’s harbourside and imagine the Mayflower setting sail for America in 1620. The ship was full of the Pilgrim families, wondering what would greet them in the new world. Shipbuilder and Captain of the Mayflower, Christopher Jones’s house is open to visitors and provides a fascinating insight into the voyage.

Essex Records Office

Essex Records Office in Chelmsford is a treasure trove of local artefacts and is also the ideal place to trace your family ancestry. It contains nearly 1000 years of history. The archive includes documents, maps, images, plus sound and video recordings. Check out the archives, which are open to the public throughout the week.

