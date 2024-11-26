VIRIDOR COMMENCES CONSTRUCTION OF THAMESIDE ENERGY RECOVERY FACILITY AT TILBURY DOCKS

Leading resource recovery business, Viridor has today announced the start of construction on the Thameside Energy Recovery Facility (ERF) at Tilbury Docks. This is the latest ERF to join the Viridor fleet bringing the number of facilities to 12.

Planning consent has already been received from the Government, and construction will begin later this month, marking the next phase of the project.

Thameside ERF will be a new Energy from Waste (EfW) facility recovering energy from residual black bag (non-recycled) waste. The facility will treat up to 350,000 tonnes of waste annually, generating enough energy to power the equivalent of 93,000 homes.

“We are excited to begin construction on the Thameside ERF,” said Patrick Daws, Head of ERF Projects at Viridor. “Site clearance and preparation works already took place earlier this year, and we will be laying the foundations of the facility and starting work on key structures shortly.”

Benefits for the Local Community

Viridor remains committed to being a good neighbour to the communities surrounding the facility. Viridor is actively engaging with the Tilbury community through the Tilbury Liaison Committee, providing a platform for residents to stay informed and share their input.

Viridor is planning to extend its We Share community fund and is looking to make donations to organisations that are best placed to serve local people such as schools, sports associations, charities and foodbanks.

Keeping the Community Informed

Regular updates on the Thameside ERF project will be provided through newsletters and on the Viridor website. The Tilbury Liaison Committee, now led by Viridor, will hold quarterly meetings to ensure open communication between the site and the community.

