UWL awards an Honorary Doctor of Science to NHS National Clinical Director Eamonn Sullivan MBE

The University of West London (UWL) has awarded Eamonn Sullivan, National Clinical Director for the New Hospital Program (NHP) at NHS England, an Honorary Doctor of Science for services to healthcare.

The NHP is the first major national infrastructure programme undertaken by the NHS and currently the most complex infrastructure project across UK Government.

Prior to his current role, Eamonn spent eight years as Chief Nursing Officer (CNO)/Executive Director in a variety of major acute and specialist trusts, including the Royal Marsden Hospital, the Royal Berkshire Hospital and acting CNO at University College London Hospitals.

During the pandemic, Eamonn was seconded as Chief Nurse for Nightingale London and later Chief Nurse for Covid Testing, England at NHS Test and Trace. In 2021 he was awarded an MBE for his services to healthcare and the NHS during this period.

Before his executive career, Eamonn held senior leadership positions in Shelford NHS Trusts, including Deputy Chief Nurse at University College London Hospitals and Deputy Chief Nurse at Guy’s & St Thomas’ Hospitals. In 2017 he was honoured to become a Florence Nightingale Foundation Leadership Scholar.

Eamonn spent much of his clinical career in Adult Critical Care, he holds an MSc in Critical Care from Kings College London. He currently Chairs the NHSE/National Quality Board safe staffing review of Adult Critical Care Nursing across England.

Outside of the NHS, Eamonn is an Army Reserve Officer in the Army Medical Services. As well as training missions worldwide, he has had the privilege to lead UK and US Military Critical Care Teams in the conflicts in both Iraq and Afghanistan.

“Eamonn is an advocate of patient safety, staff wellbeing and an outstanding role model of the leadership qualities required to influence the complexity of NHS organisations while retaining a focus on the needs of the nursing workforce,” said Associate Dean (Berkshire) at UWL’s College of Nursing, Midwifery and Healthcare Dr Claire Anderson at the ceremony.

“Choosing to be a nurse or other healthcare professional means you are certainly not taking life’s ‘easy street,’ but you are somebody special,” said Eamonn to those graduating.

“Your career will be mentally and physically demanding. For me it was always a price worth paying for the privilege of caring, the lifelong learning, the friendships, the travelling opportunities, and the unique life skills that can only come from caring for the sick. You are important people and the nation needs you – it is so inspiring to be in your presence here today.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Reddit

Pinterest

