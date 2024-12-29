Trust staff celebrate diversity during the festive season by sharing recipes and traditions from around the world

Essex Partnership University NHS Foundation Trust (EPUT) has worked with colleagues across the Trust to celebrate its diverse traditions during the festive period.

Nurses, doctors and other healthcare staff have come together to produce two digital books which celebrate cultural and food traditions from the 96 nationalities represented at the Trust.

A Global Festive Feast and Festive Global Traditions showcase the huge diversity of people who come from across the globe to care for the 100,000 patients using the Trust’s mental health and community services at any one time.

The books were created from an overwhelming 248 submissions received from staff across the Trust which provides mental health, community physical health and learning disability services across Essex and beyond.

A Global Festive Feast features 25 recipes, including Nigerian Ugba and Okporoko, Spanish Roscon de Reyes and French Bûche de Noël, offering readers the chance to explore international festive flavours. Each recipe is paired with fun facts and cultural insights, making it more than just a cookbook—a journey into the heart of global traditions.

Festive Global Traditions highlights 25 holiday customs, from the enchanting Parol lantern competitions in the Philippines to the Fireballs Ceremony in Scotland. These heart-warming stories offer a glimpse into how different cultures celebrate the festive season, inspiring readers to incorporate new traditions into their own celebrations.

Paul Scott, Chief Executive of EPUT, said: “These books are a testament to the incredible diversity within our EPUT community. They showcase the creativity and passion of our staff, through their stories and I encourage everyone to dive into these books and experience the richness of our shared traditions.”

