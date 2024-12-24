Top five dog-friendly winter walks with a fireside welcome.

Visit Essex, the county’s tourism organisation, has revealed its top five dog walks. They’ve also provided top tips on where to enjoy a dog-friendly trip to a local pub or café to get a warming drink.

Councillor Mark Durham, Chair of Visit Essex, says: “We are proud that Essex offers so many unique walks. There is everything from rolling Constable country, to winding woodland trails, estuary views and historic market towns. Bring your four-legged friend, explore Essex and relax by the pub fire!”

Constable Country

Walk in the footsteps of the renowned artist John Constable. Dedham Vale, an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty on the river Stour, was an area much-loved for the painter’s view of the Essex countryside. Starting at Manningtree train station, the walk meanders along the riverside for two miles until it reaches Flatford Mill. The mill and pond were made famous by Constable’s painting of The Haywain. A further one and half miles takes ramblers to the pretty village of Dedham. Here, make your way to the historic Sun Inn for a pint of Brewers Gold from Crouch Vale Brewery. Choose a comfortable armchair and rest your weary feet, as your pup warms by a roaring fire.

Country Park Characters

Set out with the family to meet snake, mouse and owl as you and your four-legged friend take on the Gruffalo trail in Thorndon Country Park, Brentwood. Colourful wooden figures from Julia Donaldson’s book make an appearance throughout the woodland walk. The wider park is large and offers a mixture of woodland walks and open parkland, great for racing and playing fetch with your family pet. Treat yourself to hot drinks and snacks at the park’s café.

Enjoy over 500 acres of woodland, lakes, meadows, open grassland and spectacular views at Weald Country Park. The park is famous for its wildlife, including fallow deer, cattle, herons, mallard ducks and other water birds. It’s also home to the Stick Man play trail, based on the Julia Donaldson book of the same name. Whether making stick families or throwing sticks along the way, this woodland walk will not disappoint. Finish up at the Wigley Bush Café for delicious snacks and hot drinks, or spoil your pooch with a treat or new toy from the visitor centre.

The Saffron Trail

The 70-mile Saffron Trail winds across the county from Saffron Walden to Southend-on-Sea. But the trail can be broken down into many easy short walks of around 7 to 11 miles in length. The Saffron Trail passes through historic villages, woodlands, rivers and countryside. The walking is easy to moderate, with plenty of places for doggie to push their curious noses into.

For a short, circular route from the car, walk 2.5 miles to Audley End and back. This trail is suitable for all walkers. Start in the historic market town of Saffron Walden. Grab a coffee or a freshly prepared breakfast at the Tiptree tea rooms before setting out along the trail. Walk out of town towards Concord’s Temple, and then head on to Audley End House through their gardens. After admiring the house and its established gardens, head back the way you came. If you’re walking with children, visit the Audley End Miniature Railway and wander along the Enchanted Fairy and Elf Walk.

Destination Pub

Head to Clavering near Saffron Walden for an ‘Inn to Inn’ adventure. The much-loved pub, The Cricketers has created a loop walk which takes in the local sights of Clavering Lakes and Mills. After a bracing walk, you and your four-legged friend will be eager to tuck into a tasty lunch or fine dinner. Pups are also catered for with a special ‘Dog Menu’. It includes a selection of healthy snacks and delicious cooked sausages. There’s even a ‘Muddy Paws package’ if you decide to stay over!

In the Colne Valley, there are plenty of places to take a stroll. Visit the village of Fordham, with its historic hall, All Saints Church and river crossing. There is a 4 mile walk that takes in the local sights. Treat yourself to something to eat in the ‘Michelin Bib Gourmand 2024’ winning restaurant at the Three Horseshoes or grab a hot drink from their Coffee Shed.

Coastal sights

For a reinvigorating dog walk with a sandy beach, grassland, meadows and a spectacular view, head over to Cudmore Grove Country Park on Mersea Island. There are miles of coastline for you and your adventurous pup to enjoy, as well as historic features such as WWII pill boxes to explore. Wander along the seafront and give your pooch a chance to go for a paddle or swim. Afterwards warm up in a nearby cosy pub. Try The Victory pub for its traditional welcome and views of the moored fishing boats. Or wander into the village centre and treat yourself to lunch at The White Hart Inn, which is situated opposite the local church.

To discover more and view a wide range of dog friendly walks, visit https://www.visitessex.com/things-to-do/activities/walking.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Reddit

Pinterest

