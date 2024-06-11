Top 100 Al Fresco Dining Spots Revealed including Pooch-Friendly Places

New research shows nearly half of UK dog owners prefer to be in a restaurant full of dogs (45%) compared to 39% who would rather be surrounded by fellow human diners, and with summer just around the corner, 80% prefer to sit at an outdoor table when dining out while the weather is nice.*

To welcome the warmer weather, OpenTable launches its annual list of Top 100 Restaurants for Outdoor Dining 2024, based on more than 2.2M diner reviews and metrics, which also includes over 70 dog friendly restaurants. With 60% of British dog owners admitting that they have been prevented from dining out with their dog in the past due to difficulty finding a pet-friendly venue, the list aims to make eating out with your dog a breeze, even if you’re one of the over half (55%) of Britons who admit to having shared the same meal as their dogs whilst dining out.*

“The majority of UK dog owners are usually on the lookout for pub gardens when dining alfresco with their dogs, with courtyards and waterfronts also proving popular”,* says Laure Bornet, Vice President of International Growth at OpenTable. “From a charming pub garden at The Duncombe Arms in Derbyshire to a waterside terrace found at Gaucho Richmond in London and seaside spot at the Bank At The Bude in Cornwall, our nationwide Top 100 Restaurants for Outdoor Dining list has an alfresco setting for all, with over 70 dog-friendly spots.”

Of the 62% who dine out with their dogs at restaurants, Brits are most enticed by venues that provide amenities such as water bowls and treats (70%), outdoor seating (65%), pet menus (47%), and shaded outdoor tables (36%). *

OpenTable invites diners to explore these Top 100 Outdoor Dining spots** and discover new favourites. For more information and the full list, visit OpenTable’s website and below for the list in alphabetical order.

Restaurant

City / Area

Albert’s Standish

Manchester/Greater Manchester

Anglesey Arms

West Sussex

BAR SAN JUAN

Manchester/Greater Manchester

Bird In Hand

Surrey

Bombay Story – Wokingham

Berkshire

Boro Bistro

London

Cliffhanger Restaurant

Dorset

Devour

Yorkshire

Emilia’s Crafted Pasta – St Katharine Docks

London

Filly Inn

Hampshire

Fiume Restaurant

Birmingham/West Midlands

Fleur de Lys

Warwickshire

Gather

Dumfries and Galloway

Gaucho Richmond

London

Glasgow Bucks Bar – Trongate

Glasgow/Lanarkshire

GOGOS Waterfront Restaurant

Berkshire

Greendale Farm Shop Cafe and Restaurant

Devon

Greyhound Country Inn

Devon

Harbour Inn

Dorset

Hive Beach Cafe

Dorset

Jolly Fisherman at Craster

Newcastle and Northumberland

KELP

Glasgow/Lanarkshire

Le Pont de la Tour

London

Little Rock

Kent

Lussmanns – Harpenden

Hertfordshire

McLarens on the Corner

Edinburgh/Midlothian

Mercer Roof Terrace

London

Ognisko

London

Pandora Inn

Cornwall

Parsonage Grill

Oxford/Oxfordshire

Petersham Nurseries Restaurant Richmond

London

Porthminster Beach Café

Cornwall

Provenance Kitchen

Cambridge/Cambridgeshire

Rocksalt

Kent

Rocky Bottoms

Norfolk/Suffolk

Rooftop Gardens

Norfolk/Suffolk

Shibden Mill Inn

Yorkshire

Shoals

Devon

Sondes Arms

Leicestershire

SugarBeat Eating House

Norfolk/Suffolk

The Anchor Danbury

Essex

The Anchor Inn

Dorset

The Anchor Inn – Nayland

Essex

The Bank At Bude

Cornwall

The Beetle & Wedge

Oxford/Oxfordshire

The Black Bull

Lancashire

The Black Swan Ockham

Surrey

The Bluebell

Derbyshire

The Boat House.

Kent

The Boatman

Berkshire

The Britannia Richmond

London

The Captain Digby

Kent

The Cat Inn

West Sussex

The Charlton Arms

Shropshire

The Crathorne Arms

Yorkshire

The Cross House Inn

Bath/Somerset

The Drovers Arms Restaurant & Country Pub

Yorkshire

The Drumming Snipe

Surrey

The Duke William Ickham

Kent

The Dumb Post Inn

Gloucestershire/Wiltshire

The Dun Cow

Norfolk/Suffolk

The Duncombe Arms

Derbyshire

The Ewe and Lamb

Worcestershire

The Ffolkes

Norfolk/Suffolk

The Fish Cottage

Yorkshire

The Fleece Inn

Worcestershire

The Folly

Oxford/Oxfordshire

The George Hotel & Beach Club

Isle of Wight

The Greene Oak

Berkshire

The Greyhound

Berkshire

The Jack Russell

Hampshire

The Joiners Arms

Newcastle and Northumberland

The Jolly Sailors

Norfolk/Suffolk

The Lion at Leintwardine

Shropshire

The Loch & The Tyne by Adam Handling

Berkshire

The Old Guinea

Hertfordshire

The Old Inn

Dorset

The Old School BBQ Bus

Manchester/Greater Manchester

The Old Thatched Cottage

Bath/Somerset

The Pigs Edgefield

Norfolk/Suffolk

The Potted Lobster – Abersoch

North Wales

The Red Lion Chobham

Surrey

The Rose Inn

Warwickshire

The Royal

Lancashire

The Royal Oak – Yattendon

Berkshire

The Rustic Crust Pizzeria

Nottingham/Nottinghamshire

The Shepherd & Dog

West Sussex

The Star

Surrey

The Star Inn The City

Yorkshire

The Sword Inn Hand

Hertfordshire

The Throckmorton

Warwickshire

The Waterfront Restaurant and Bar

Kent

The Wharf Restaurant

London

The White Hart at Fyfield

Oxford/Oxfordshire

The White Horse – Brancaster Staithe

Norfolk/Suffolk

The White Horse Churton

Cheshire

The Woodmans Arms

Newcastle and Northumberland

Westerns Laundry

London

William’s

Gloucestershire/Wiltshire

York Minster Refectory

Yorkshire

