11 Jun Top 100 Al Fresco Dining Spots Revealed including Pooch-Friendly Places
New research shows nearly half of UK dog owners prefer to be in a restaurant full of dogs (45%) compared to 39% who would rather be surrounded by fellow human diners, and with summer just around the corner, 80% prefer to sit at an outdoor table when dining out while the weather is nice.*
To welcome the warmer weather, OpenTable launches its annual list of Top 100 Restaurants for Outdoor Dining 2024, based on more than 2.2M diner reviews and metrics, which also includes over 70 dog friendly restaurants. With 60% of British dog owners admitting that they have been prevented from dining out with their dog in the past due to difficulty finding a pet-friendly venue, the list aims to make eating out with your dog a breeze, even if you’re one of the over half (55%) of Britons who admit to having shared the same meal as their dogs whilst dining out.*
“The majority of UK dog owners are usually on the lookout for pub gardens when dining alfresco with their dogs, with courtyards and waterfronts also proving popular”,* says Laure Bornet, Vice President of International Growth at OpenTable. “From a charming pub garden at The Duncombe Arms in Derbyshire to a waterside terrace found at Gaucho Richmond in London and seaside spot at the Bank At The Bude in Cornwall, our nationwide Top 100 Restaurants for Outdoor Dining list has an alfresco setting for all, with over 70 dog-friendly spots.”
Of the 62% who dine out with their dogs at restaurants, Brits are most enticed by venues that provide amenities such as water bowls and treats (70%), outdoor seating (65%), pet menus (47%), and shaded outdoor tables (36%). *
OpenTable invites diners to explore these Top 100 Outdoor Dining spots** and discover new favourites. For more information and the full list, visit OpenTable’s website and below for the list in alphabetical order.
Restaurant
City / Area
Albert’s Standish
Manchester/Greater Manchester
Anglesey Arms
West Sussex
BAR SAN JUAN
Manchester/Greater Manchester
Bird In Hand
Surrey
Bombay Story – Wokingham
Berkshire
Boro Bistro
London
Cliffhanger Restaurant
Dorset
Devour
Yorkshire
Emilia’s Crafted Pasta – St Katharine Docks
London
Filly Inn
Hampshire
Fiume Restaurant
Birmingham/West Midlands
Fleur de Lys
Warwickshire
Gather
Dumfries and Galloway
Gaucho Richmond
London
Glasgow Bucks Bar – Trongate
Glasgow/Lanarkshire
GOGOS Waterfront Restaurant
Berkshire
Greendale Farm Shop Cafe and Restaurant
Devon
Greyhound Country Inn
Devon
Harbour Inn
Dorset
Hive Beach Cafe
Dorset
Jolly Fisherman at Craster
Newcastle and Northumberland
KELP
Glasgow/Lanarkshire
Le Pont de la Tour
London
Little Rock
Kent
Lussmanns – Harpenden
Hertfordshire
McLarens on the Corner
Edinburgh/Midlothian
Mercer Roof Terrace
London
Ognisko
London
Pandora Inn
Cornwall
Parsonage Grill
Oxford/Oxfordshire
Petersham Nurseries Restaurant Richmond
London
Porthminster Beach Café
Cornwall
Provenance Kitchen
Cambridge/Cambridgeshire
Rocksalt
Kent
Rocky Bottoms
Norfolk/Suffolk
Rooftop Gardens
Norfolk/Suffolk
Shibden Mill Inn
Yorkshire
Shoals
Devon
Sondes Arms
Leicestershire
SugarBeat Eating House
Norfolk/Suffolk
The Anchor Danbury
Essex
The Anchor Inn
Dorset
The Anchor Inn – Nayland
Essex
The Bank At Bude
Cornwall
The Beetle & Wedge
Oxford/Oxfordshire
The Black Bull
Lancashire
The Black Swan Ockham
Surrey
The Bluebell
Derbyshire
The Boat House.
Kent
The Boatman
Berkshire
The Britannia Richmond
London
The Captain Digby
Kent
The Cat Inn
West Sussex
The Charlton Arms
Shropshire
The Crathorne Arms
Yorkshire
The Cross House Inn
Bath/Somerset
The Drovers Arms Restaurant & Country Pub
Yorkshire
The Drumming Snipe
Surrey
The Duke William Ickham
Kent
The Dumb Post Inn
Gloucestershire/Wiltshire
The Dun Cow
Norfolk/Suffolk
The Duncombe Arms
Derbyshire
The Ewe and Lamb
Worcestershire
The Ffolkes
Norfolk/Suffolk
The Fish Cottage
Yorkshire
The Fleece Inn
Worcestershire
The Folly
Oxford/Oxfordshire
The George Hotel & Beach Club
Isle of Wight
The Greene Oak
Berkshire
The Greyhound
Berkshire
The Jack Russell
Hampshire
The Joiners Arms
Newcastle and Northumberland
The Jolly Sailors
Norfolk/Suffolk
The Lion at Leintwardine
Shropshire
The Loch & The Tyne by Adam Handling
Berkshire
The Old Guinea
Hertfordshire
The Old Inn
Dorset
The Old School BBQ Bus
Manchester/Greater Manchester
The Old Thatched Cottage
Bath/Somerset
The Pigs Edgefield
Norfolk/Suffolk
The Potted Lobster – Abersoch
North Wales
The Red Lion Chobham
Surrey
The Rose Inn
Warwickshire
The Royal
Lancashire
The Royal Oak – Yattendon
Berkshire
The Rustic Crust Pizzeria
Nottingham/Nottinghamshire
The Shepherd & Dog
West Sussex
The Star
Surrey
The Star Inn The City
Yorkshire
The Sword Inn Hand
Hertfordshire
The Throckmorton
Warwickshire
The Waterfront Restaurant and Bar
Kent
The Wharf Restaurant
London
The White Hart at Fyfield
Oxford/Oxfordshire
The White Horse – Brancaster Staithe
Norfolk/Suffolk
The White Horse Churton
Cheshire
The Woodmans Arms
Newcastle and Northumberland
Westerns Laundry
London
William’s
Gloucestershire/Wiltshire
York Minster Refectory
Yorkshire