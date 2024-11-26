Thousands visit Brentwood High Street to celebrate Christmas light switch-on

The sparkle of Christmas has arrived in Brentwood with a festive event which, despite a stormy weather forecast, attracted thousands to the High Street on Saturday 23 November. Lighting Up Brentwood was hosted by Brentwood Connected, the Business Improvement District (BID), in partnership with Brentwood Borough Council, and provided residents and visitors with the opportunity to take part in free, family-friendly activities, support local businesses and start their Christmas shopping. With the road closed to traffic for the event, crowds counted down to the town’s brand new Christmas lights being switched on by the Mayor of Brentwood and special guests.

The day began with a Santa Parade, starting from St, Thomas’ Road and led by talented young performers from Razzamataz Theatre School. They were joined by The Britannia Pipe Band and Santa himself, assisted by the Rotary Club of Brentwood. Throughout the day, visitors were greeted by festive walkabout acts, including The Grinch and impressive stilt walkers, who delighted children and adults alike. The High Street was lined with market stall holders, while some were located indoors at The Baytree Shopping Centre due to the predicted stormy weather. There were activities throughout the High Street, from DJ sets outside The Merchant at the West End Stage, to a free ice rink from Brentwood Connected at the other.

Live entertainment was on offer across multiple stages, with performances from local talented musicians including First Serve Music, George Redwood, John Pierce, Josh Barber and Robbie Bunsell; there was singing and dancing from young performers at Brentwood TheatreTrain, Essex Dance Theatre, Razzamataz and Stagecoach, while groups including Funky Voices, The Buskerteers and the Britannia Pipe Band entertained the crowds at both the Main Stage and The Peasants’ Revolt Stage.

Local businesses also organised festive activities for visitors, including 7 Crown Street, Hey Joe Music & Coffee, The Duchess & Dressmaker, Tom Howley Kitchens and Waterstones. Chicken & Frog Bookshop received its annual visit from Mrs Claus, to the delight of queues of children, and Domino’s hosted a free giant snow globe which proved extremely popular.

At 5pm, the Christmas lights were switched on by Mayor of Brentwood Cllr Mark Haigh, who was joined by special guests including 8-year old Sanjee (winner of the Mayor’s Christmas Card design competition), Mayor’s Cadet CWO McGlone from 1483 Brentwood Squadron Air Cadets, Colin the Caterpillar from Marks and Spencer, Big Ted from Stagecoach Performing Arts Brentwood and members of Razzamataz Theatre School who were stage hosts for the day.

Brentwood Connected’s Giant Christmas Bauble has returned this year, sponsored by Mullis & Peake. Beautifully lit and situated on the Chapel Ruins, it proved extremely popular with visitors of all ages who enjoyed posing for photos. The Bauble will be in place until the New Year and Brentwood Connected encourages visitors to post their pictures and tag them on social media.

Brentwood Connected Business Improvement District (BID) Manager Sarah Walmsley said, “Brentwood Connected was delighted to deliver Lighting Up Brentwood 2024 in partnership with Brentwood Borough Council. With Storm Bert looming, we made every effort to ensure we put on a safe and enjoyable event to support local businesses. It was fantastic to see Brentwood High Street buzzing with families enjoying the live entertainment and free activities supplied by Brentwood Connected, and especially good to see so many businesses getting involved to start the festive shopping season. We’re also excited to bring back the Giant Christmas Bauble and would love to see your selfies this year!”

Thanks to a collaboration between Brentwood Connected and Brentwood Borough Council, the town’s lighting scheme is new and improved, covering the entire High Street and extending out to Ongar Road and Kings Road up to Brentwood station, giving visitors by a train a warm, Christmas welcome to the town.

Mayor of Brentwood, Cllr Mark Haigh, said, “The Mayor of Brentwood, Councillor Mark Haigh, said: “In very challenging weather conditions, I’m so pleased that Lighting Up Brentwood was able to go ahead. The organisers did really well to make some last minute changes that ensured that everyone who braved the weather could enjoy the day safely and the performers who had been looking forward to it were able to shine. It’s a real honour to be part of the Christmas light switch-on and I hope that the winner of my Christmas Card competition, Sanjee, and the Mayor’s Cadet, FS McGlone from 1483 Brentwood Squadron Air Cadets, enjoyed the atmosphere and being on the stage to help kick off the start of Christmas in Brentwood.”

The festive fun doesn’t end there for Brentwood Connected, with two more free Christmas events coming up. Festive Shenfield takes place on Sunday 1 December from 12-6pm with food and drink from Shenfield businesses along Hutton Road, live music, free face painting, walkabout acts and children’s rides. The Ingatestone Christmas Market is on Sunday 8 December, with over 60 market stalls at the Ingatestone Community Centre and areas of the High Street. Both events are supported by Brentwood Borough Council, Razzamataz Theatre School and Stagecoach Performing Arts, with Rainer Hughes sponsoring the Santa’s Grotto at Festive Shenfield.

Brentwood Connected is a unique Business Improvement District (BID) supporting the borough’s three high streets and funded by town centre businesses to improve the experience of residents, visitors, employees and businesses in Brentwood, Shenfield and Ingatestone.

