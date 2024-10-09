The Twang hit the road in celebration of the 15th anniversary of Jewellery Quarter

The Twang will hit the road with a new tour in celebration of the 15th anniversary of their fan favourite album ‘Jewellery Quarter’. The band will be performing the album in full for the very first time, including tracks that have never been played live before.

Tickets go on sale at 10am on Friday 2nd August, available here.

Named after the area the band have been based since 2008, Jewellery Quarter has many other Birmingham reference points – most notably the cover art which was hand sprayed by local graffiti artist Temper and uses the unmistakable Baskerville typeface which was designed in Birmingham in 1757.

The album, mixed by Neil Claxton (Mint Royale), debuted at number 20 in the UK charts and features the brilliant singles ‘Barney Rubble’ and ‘Encouraging Sign’ alongside live staples ‘Took The Fun’ and ‘Back Where We Started’.

Formed in 2004 in Birmingham comprising of vocalist Phil Etheridge, bassist Jon Watkin, guitarist Stu Hartland and drummer ‘Grandmaster’ Ash Sheehan, The Twang are one of the seminal indie bands that the UK has produced.

The first single ‘Wide Awake’ was released in March 2007 followed by ‘Either Way’ reaching number eight a few weeks later. Industry wide critical acclaim followed when the band were awarded the NME’s Philip Hall Radar award.

Debut album Love It When I Feel Like This was released on the 4th of June 2007 with the album reaching Number 3 in the UK charts and has gone on to reach platinum certification by the Official UK Charts.

The band have released a total of 5 studio albums alongside a greatest hits and B-sides compilation – spawning fan favourite singles such as ‘Barney Rubble’, ‘We’re a Crowd’ and ‘Everytime’.

The Twang’s reputation as a must-see live act has solidified their status as one of the UK’s most beloved indie bands.

This forthcoming tour will not be one to miss.

December 2024

Thu 05 Leeds Wardrobe

Sat 07 Coventry Kasbah

Thu 12 Leicester O2 Academy2

Fri 13 Liverpool O2 Academy2

Sat 14 Manchester O2 Ritz

Wed 18 Bristol O2 Academy

Thu 19 London Electric Ballroom

Fri 20 Sheffield Leadmill

Sat 21 Birmingham O2 Academy

