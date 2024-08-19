The Pride of Kent: Huge paws weigh in on The Cat Show Live

The Big Cat Sanctuary, which includes the presenters of the popular wildlife CBBC TV show ‘One Zoo Three,’ has confirmed its attendance at The Cat Show Live, the UK’s first non-competitive feline event.

The UK-based charity helps to conserve and protect wild cats like jaguars, leopards, lions and tigers. Their sanctuary, set in 32 acres of grassland in Kent, is home to 11 of the 40 different wild cat species; without this support, many of them are at risk of extinction.

The rescue mission – saving five traumatised lions from war

Their recent and ongoing Cats in Crisis Campaign sees the charity set to evacuate five African Lions from war-torn Ukraine.

The impact of the war has been devastating, leaving Armarni, Lira, Vanda, Rori, and Luna with significant trauma. So far, £150,000 has been raised, and at the time of writing, they are awaiting a temporary move to Belgium, where they will rest until they are able to make their way to their newly built home in The Big Cat Sanctuary.

Luna will be the first to arrive in the UK as she has significant shell shock and needs the most urgent rehabilitation and care. The charity has faced challenges with the complex paperwork and hopes that all issues will be resolved so the cats can begin their journey by the end of August.

A chance to meet and support The Big Cat Sanctuary

The Big Cat Sanctuary is joining The Cat Show Live for the launch of a brand new feline event on 14th September at the NEC in Birmingham. The show brings together over 200 cats from 50 breeds who will be there to meet and greet the audience rather than compete, which makes this a revolutionary concept for a UK audience.

The charity and show came together after an introduction from the show’s headline sponsor, Antinol.

They have also been partnering with The Big Cat Sanctuary since June 2023, supplying the older wild cats with supplements to support their joints and raising vital funds through the sale of their products.

The introduction was made, and all three companies came together for a recent open day at The Big Cat Sanctuary.

What unites The Big Cat Sanctuary, The Cat Show Live and Antinol?

A love of cats of all sizes and a set of closely shared values underpins each of these organisations.

The Big Cat Sanctuary – Outside of their campaign, The Big Cat Sanctuary and its sister site, Hertfordshire Zoo, promote animal welfare and conservation through many different channels and avenues. This includes tours, experiences, workshops, outreach with schools and the community, and its popular CBBC series One Zoo Three. They are absolutely dedicated to providing a fully enriched life for the resident cats, both mentally and physically with varied diets within a peaceful environment.

The Cat Show Live – The welfare of cats and the education of their owners is at the heart of the show. In its 250-seat theatre, they will host educational talks by experienced experts, including a talk on dental health from Dental Wand business owner Victor Carpio, as seen on Dragon’s Den. The show also brings together several charities, rescues and cat clubs in its dedicated charity section ‘Hope Alley’. This sees the use of AV screens to promote the rehoming of rescue cats using pictures and QR codes that guests can scan. This will link them up with the rescues to talk about adoption.

Antinol – At the core of everything they do, Antinol believes every cat (big or little) deserves to have their best day, every day. Not only do they provide the older cats with supplements to support their joints, but they play a big part in raising money for the Sanctuary.

The charity, the show and Antinol are on a collective mission to promote feline welfare and provide opportunities for education about all things cat, big or small.

One Zoo Three – CBBC popular TV series

Hertfordshire Zoo is the sister site of The Big Cat Sanctuary. One Zoo Three takes the audience behind the scenes at the Zoo with brothers Aaron, Tyler, and Cam. The boys grew up on the site where they used to play hide-and-seek after closing time and just ‘hang out’ with the animals.

No wonder they grew into passionate animal lovers.

The TV series educates viewers on the over 800 rare and exotic animals they look after along with raising awareness of The Big Cat Sanctuary and what we need to do to protect endangered species.

It is thought one, if not all, of the brothers will be attending the show.

This is your cat call – are you going to The Cat Show Live?

Join over 3000 other cat lovers to support The Big Cat Sanctuary and many other charities and rescues at The Cat Show Live, which will be held on September 14th at the NEC in Birmingham.

