The British Sri Lankan Association celebrates 10 years of achievement

ESTABLISHED in 2014, BRISLA, a non-profitable and non-political organisation is now recognised as the leading voice for British Sri Lankans in the UK.

The last 10 years has seen much change, with many advancements in technology, healthcare and education. Since its inception, BRISLA has been a champion for social integration, sustainable development and focused partnerships in the fields of business and health. During this time BRISLA has actively focussed on bringing communities together, to foster a cohesive and integrated society working towards achieving the best for all. The focus for 2024 is to foster ‘unity in diversity’.

To celebrate the 10-year anniversary, a lunch was held on June 18th at the Caledonian Club in London. Guests included speakers, Lord Naseby, Lord Hugo Swire, The Sri Lankan High Commissioner, HE Rohitha Bogollagama and Lesley Craig from the FCDO who gave a speech about the British Sri Lankan community.

Special guest Sujith Weerasinghe, Specsavers Regional Relationship Manager, North West London was also in attendance as an active member of the Sri Lankan community and previous BRISLA Award winner.

Master of Ceremonies, Mark Jones ensured the celebration lunch ran smoothly as guests listened to the vision for the next ten years and networked with other business leaders and colleagues.

Commenting on the 10-year anniversary celebration, Chair and Founder of BRISLA, Dr Zimar Sivardeen, formerly ophthalmic director of Specsavers New Malden for over 20 years said: ‘We’re delighted that our Guests of Honour were able to attend this celebration, which brings together the British Sri Lankan community and provides a voice to celebrate and recognise achievement.’

‘Our greatest strength lies within our unity. We hold a strong sense of optimism and confidence in our ability to navigate the complexities and challenges of the future.

‘Thank you to everyone who is here today to celebrate our growing community. We are looking forward to the next 10 years.’

