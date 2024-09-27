TfL teams up with Go Jauntly to launch six walks linked to the new London Overground line names

Londoners can now enjoy six fascinating self-guided walks to help celebrate the new London Overground line names that will be rolled out across the network later this year. The walks, developed in partnership with community-based walking app Go Jauntly, helps participants to delve into the stories behind each of the line names and visit points of interest while encouraging them to stay active.

Those enjoying the Lioness Walk will be able to take in the delights of Wembley Park and Wembley Stadium, while on the Mildmay line walk you can visit the original site of the Mildmay Hospital and some points of interest that have played an important part to the LGBTQIA+ community both in the past and present.

The Liberty line walk helps people delve into the history of the area, which was once a site of a former palace, and make the most of the abundant green spaces in the borough. It’s Windrush line counterpart encourages people to visit areas synonymous with African and Caribbean communities and culture including the much-cherished Ridley Road market.

Those who choose the Weaver line walk will be able to visit the UK’s oldest trading market and the former Bangladeshi leather markets of the East End to learn how communities helped to establish the craft of weaving and tapestry into textiles.

Will Norman, London’s Walking and Cycling Commissioner, was joined by Unmesh Desai MP and Assembly Member Anne Clarke last Friday to check out part of the walk dedicated to the Suffragette line ahead of the official launch. This walk takes in key points of interest such as the Women’s Museum, England’s only museum dedicated to women, and Hampstead Town Hall Centre, a regular Suffragette meeting point.

The free Go Jauntly app provides walkers access to these high-quality walking routes, along with helpful walking tips, walk inspirations and motivational reminders. Customers can access the walks by downloading the Go Jauntly app from the Apple or Play Stores or by clicking here.

Walking and Cycling Commissioner, Will Norman, said: “These new London Overground-themed walking routes are a great opportunity for Londoners to learn more about the history behind the new line names while staying active and enjoying the sights of London.

“The new names and colours, launching later this year, will make the Overground easier to navigate, while celebrating the diversity of London’s heritage and communities.”

Emma Strain, Customer Director at TfL, said: “These six new London Overground themed walks not only help customers delve into the history of the new line names, but also helps them stay active. We hope customers take the opportunity to get out and explore the fascinating stories behind each of the line names with the help of Go Jauntly.”

