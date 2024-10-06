Tees Law continues to drive growth plans with two new Partner lateral hires

Tees Law is delighted to announce the appointment of two new Partners, Tracey Dickens and Victoria Sandberg, effective October 2024.

Tracey Dickens joins Tees as a Partner in their Corporate and Commercial team after a long career with Birkett Long, where she headed up their Commercial department. Tracey has a wealth of experience working with a wide range of business clients and has a profound specialism advising the health sector and in particular care home transactions and medical partnerships, acting for doctors and other healthcare professionals in relation to partnership and business matters for over 22 years. Tracey joins Tees’ already growing Corporate and Commercial team, who act for a variety of independently owned and managed businesses including several listed in the Grant Thornton Top 100 report for Essex and Hertfordshire.

Tracey said: “I am delighted to be joining Tees Law’s impressive Corporate and Commercial team, and I am very much looking forward to helping drive forward their ambitious growth plans and becoming a trusted advisor to their business clients.”

Tracey is recognised by the Legal 500 as a Leading Individual in the Commercial and Corporate Sector and Public Sector (Healthcare) and is often praised for her balanced and pragmatic approach in helping businesses to find solutions that ensure a successful outcome.

Victoria Sandberg joins Tees as a Partner in the Commercial Property team and has a particular specialism in rural land. Victoria acts for a wide range of clients, including various estates in relation to both disposals and property management. Her clients include businesses, farmers, investors, owner-occupiers and high net-worth individuals spread predominantly across Hertfordshire and the neighbouring counties. Victoria joins Tees’ significant Commercial Property team of 30+ legal advisors and partners. She will be based in Tees’ Royston office.

Victoria is recommended by Legal 500 as a Leading Individual for Agriculture and Estates work. She will play a pivotal role in the continuing strength of Tees’ Agriculture, Rural and Estates practice.

Victoria said: “I am thrilled to be joining Tees and to being part of the fantastic Agriculture, Rural and Estates team. It is such an exciting time to be joining.”

Managing Director Ashton Hunt, said: “We are thrilled to welcome both Tracey and Victoria and delighted they have chosen to further their careers with Tees. They were both attracted to Tees because of our reputation and track record of delivering on our strategic goals and are both well placed to help us drive forward our ambitious growth strategy for 2028. This takes our partner headcount to 28 and will add additional weight to our growing corporate and commercial and commercial property expertise.”

