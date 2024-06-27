Students paint for their school’s future with support from Ipswich law firm

An Ipswich law firm put sixth form students’ artwork on display to raise £18,000 for a special educational needs learning centre.

The ‘Painting for Change’ initiative, created by Ellisons Solicitors, invited more than 60 art students at One Sixth Form College in Ipswich to produce work on the theme of ‘Connections’, with each chosen piece being allocated a dedicated corporate sponsor.

Ellisons donated large canvases and paint to support the students, with the £18,000 raised going towards creating an outdoor learning space for the Supported Learning Department at the college.

The work of 18 students was displayed at an exclusive gala exhibition on Tuesday 25th June in Ipswich Town Hall. The students expressed their creativity across various mediums, exploring themes from interpersonal relationships to social ideologies.

Guy Longhurst, Managing Partner of Ellisons Solicitors, said: “Throughout our long history and as we celebrate our 260th year in 2024, Ellisons has always believed in supporting the local community and developing young talent. We are grateful to the team at One Sixth Form College for providing us with the opportunity to experience the exceptional talent of the art students who took part in our fundraising initiative. We are also thankful for the sponsors who donated generously to such a good cause.”

The event was attended by guests such as Councillor Elango Elavalakan, Mayor of Ipswich, Jake Robson, Principal at One Sixth Form College, Guy Longhurst, Managing Partner at Ellisons Solicitors, other representatives from Ellisons Solicitors and the college, supportive family members, and representatives from sponsoring companies: Connexions 159, Becketts Financial Services, Mersea Homes, Ingleton Wood, Tollgate Partnership, Pound Gates, Huntingfields Estate Agents, John Grose, CSH Environmental, Matthew Douglas, Andrew Thompson Associates, Prime Appointments, Vohkus/SCC, One Advanced, Evolve and Office IS.

It was the first time many of the students have had one of their artworks exhibited. The artwork will also be showcased at a private viewing of the Tendring Show Art & Lifestyle Exhibition on the evening of Friday 12th July.

One of the student artists, Katie Bennett, said: “My oil painting uses light to explore the interconnectedness of people.

“I really enjoyed the opportunity to create art that represents my own ideal connections. ‘Painting for Change’ not only gave me the space to express my thoughts on our society but also allowed me to support my college with my talent, which I’m really proud of.”

Principal at One Sixth Form College, Jake Robson, said: “Providing our students with the opportunity to get creative by showcasing their artwork and networking with corporate sponsors cannot be done in the classroom. It was really special to see our students receive the recognition they deserve and have the chance to directly support the school’s development. The funds raised will really go a long way in providing opportunities for students with special needs through our Supported Learning Department. A massive thank you to Ellisons Solicitors for their hard work, and all the sponsors involved.”

