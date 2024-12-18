Stormzy Partners with Padel Social Club

Padel Social Club (PSC) is proud to announce that Brit Award-winning, multi-platinum artist Stormzy has officially joined PSC as an investor. Stormzy’s investment is a significant endorsement of PSC’s mission to lead the UK’s padel movement and build a thriving padel community. This partnership marks an exciting new chapter, solidifying PSC’s position as the country’s premier destination for padel and expanding its footprint across the country.

Driven by Stormzy’s passion for community and sport, this investment fuels PSC’s ambition to elevate the game of padel, broadening its appeal while fostering a socially inclusive environment. With Stormzy onboard, PSC is set to expand beyond sport, solidifying its reputation as a premium lifestyle brand.

Stormzy, Padel Social Club Investor, commented:

“Padel isn’t just another sport – it’s got something that draws everyone in, whether you’re new to the game or already hooked, as I am. What really stood out to me about Padel Social Club is that they’re doing more than just building courts – they’re creating a community and bringing people together through the sport. That’s why I’m excited to be an investor and part of this journey. Big things are coming!”

This announcement coincides with PSC’s continued growth, including the launch of its new courts at The O2, one of the world’s most iconic venues, and the upcoming 6 indoor court club in Wandsworth, set to open in early summer 2025. Due to the overwhelming success of PSC’s debut Earls Court location, the expansion at The O2 has grown from an initial plan of three courts to five, featuring both indoor and outdoor options, with the full club set to be unveiled in Spring 2025.

Kristian Hunter, CEO of Padel Social Club, added:

“Having Stormzy invest in Padel Social Club is a significant moment for us. While he’s renowned for his music, he’s also made his mark in both sport and business, and his passion for community perfectly aligns with what we stand for. Together, we’re taking padel to new heights in the UK. With Stormzy’s backing and our expansion at The O2 and Wandsworth, we’re building a brand that’s about more than just the sport—it’s about creating a place where people can come together, play, and experience the full Padel Social Club lifestyle.”

The O2 venue will offer much more than just courts. In Spring 2025, the full club will open with five state-of-the-art courts, stunning riverside views, and a curated food and drink menu from some of London’s top chefs. The club is set to become an all-in-one lifestyle destination where members can play, relax, work, and connect.

As part of its broader growth strategy, PSC is rolling out a national expansion, set to bring premium padel experiences to communities across the UK by 2025. With upcoming launches at Wandsworth, The O2, and other key sites, PSC is leading the UK’s booming padel movement, creating vibrant, socially inclusive spaces for players to connect both on and off the court.

