Slipper Swap Projects Help Over 1,000 Residents Prevent Falls This Winter

Residents are taking strides toward safer, more independent lives this winter thanks to NHS-approved slipper swap projects.

The slipper swap projects provide a practical solution for a serious issue: falls resulted in around 10,000 emergency hospital admissions in mid and south

Essex last year, averaging over 700 admissions monthly for older residents. One in three adults over 65 and half of those over 80 experience at least one fall annually.

The slipper swaps tackle this issue head-on by replacing old, potentially dangerous slippers with NHS-approved ones featuring secure fastenings and robust

soles. This winter alone, over 1,000 residents have swapped slippers at events in Basildon, Brentwood, Castle Point, Maldon, Rayleigh, Rochford and Southend, and have received personalised advice on fall prevention and home safety from local organisations.

Dr Matthew Sweeting, Executive Medical Director of NHS Mid and South Essex and Consultant Geriatrician at Broomfield Hospital said, “There are lots of things

we can do to reduce the risk of falling and stay steady on our feet. Small actions like swapping old mishappen slippers for a well-fitting pair can help keep people safe and well, build their confidence and maintain their independence.”

Additionally, over 500

Your Active: Able Like Mabel guides have also been distributed. These resources encourage residents to stay active through

simple movements that promote strength, balance, and confidence in completing everyday tasks. NHS Mid and South Essex provides a comprehensive Falls Prevention package of resources, available for download at

Kim Langridge, Alliance Delivery Lead NHS Mid and South Essex, said “Attendees have been incredibly grateful.

“Many older adults tell us the slippers are not only comfortable but also stylish, defying their expectations of ‘frumpy’ footwear. In a survey of attendees

at events in Basildon and Brentwood, 100% of respondents said the slippers would help them, and they were happy with the advice they received.”

At a recent slipper swap event, the daughter of an 85 year old resident in Southend, who has had previous falls, including one which resulted in her spending

a month in hospital, described the slippers as a ‘game changer.’

She added “We really appreciate the slippers as none of her shoes fit her any more due to swollen feet… She is very happy with her new slippers!”

Chelmsford CVS have also provided funding for and distributed 98 pairs of slippers to Broomfield Hospital to distribute to patients preparing to leave hospital.

Having safe and appropriate footwear supports patients to start preparing to leave hospital before they are discharged, and helps to reduce the risk of falls-related readmission when they return home.

