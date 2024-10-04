SIP & SLAY IN SPOOKTACULAR STYLE AT KAPARA WITH BEETLEJUICE INSPIRED BRUNCH AND COCKTAILS

Soho favourite, Kapara, has a series of wickedly wonderful things up its sleeves this Halloween. From a hell-raising range of cocktails and an utterly fabulous drag brunch with Halloween queens, both inspired by the iconic Beetlejuice blockbusters, Kapara is the place to sip and slay in spooktacular style this season.

Kapara is Beetle-juicing up its brunch on Saturday the 26th October with bottomless drinks and terribly delicious food, accompanied by the spookiest and kookiest drag performances from Envy The Queen and The Madame. On the menu, there’s a myriad mezze, moreish mains and delicious desserts – think Braised Lamb Shoulder or Salt Baked Celeriac Shakshuka; and the hero Pita French Toast ladened with golden sultanas, cherry compote, banana tempura, rose and honey labneh. Priced at £59pp for a three-course brunch plus 90 minutes of bottomless drinks including Beetlejuice themed cocktails, guests can upgrade their party with limitless champagne and premium wines for an additional £20, with bookings available from 11am – 4pm.

There will also be a host of spine-tingling cocktail specials at Kapara, and its sister site, Bala Baya, from 25th October to 1st November, all priced at £13. Make a beeline for Beetle’s Juice - a mix of Midori, gin, elderflower cordial, cantaloupe melon, lemon, prosecco and soda; or the Day-O-Coco with coconut rum, Aperol, lemongrass syrup, mint, coconut water, apple juice, lemon and black charcoal. Other tipples include the Lydiarita with tequila, raspberry, lime, peach and banana liqueur, grenadine and black salt; and the Sandworm Slam (£5) – a shooter of coconut rum, banana and Midori syrup, lime, coconut milk, and vegan black cream. Just say their names and they’ll appear!

Book your brunch spot or table for cocktails now at https://www.sevenrooms.com/reservations/kapara.

