Sip On Greenall’s Gin G&Ts at Pub In The Park, St Albans

Greenall’s Gin are bringing their Gin Bar to Pub in the Park, St Albans in September. The festival runs from Friday 6th to Sunday 8th September. What better way to soak in the September sun than by sipping on Greenall’s G&Ts and cocktails to the sounds of Tinie Tempah, Scouting For Girls, Olly Murs and Paloma Faith.

Pub in the Park is one of the UK’s most popular food and music festival, which offers the chance to enjoy an unrivalled programme of entertainment including delicious food, award-winning chefs, great live music and a whole host of drinks. The brainchild of chef Tom Kerridge, this year sees a great line-up of chefs including TV favourites and Michelin starred heroes.

Alongside great food and drink will be some of the UK’s biggest names in music including:

Friday 6th September: Tinie Tempah and Stereo MC’s

Saturday 7th September Afternoon: Scouting for Girls and Levi Roots

Saturday 7th September Evening: Olly Murs and Guilty Pleasures

Sunday 8th September: Paloma Faith and Bob Marley Revival

Friday 6th September – 17.30 – 22.00

Saturday 7th September – 11.30 – 16.00 or 17.30 – 22.00

Sunday 8th September 13.00 – 19.00

Greenalls’ Gin

Greenall’s Gin is handcrafted by England’s oldest gin distillery, G&J Distillers, the original pioneers of gin. Greenall’s Gin is recognised as the original London Dry Gin – first produced in 1761, by Thomas Dakin, the forefather of quality gin, it is very much a gin with a strong British heritage. Made with 100% natural ingredients, it contains 0g sugar and no sweeteners.

