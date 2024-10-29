SIDES fried chicken chain launches ‘the world’s first’ Cheese Sauce Board

SIDES, the mouth-watering fried chicken chain, launches a ‘world’s first’ chicken and Cheese Sauce Board as part of its NEW Alpine-themed festive menu.

image002.jpg image003.jpg image004.png image005.png

Christmas has come early at SIDES, with the launch of the ‘world’s first’ Cheese Sauce Board as part of its brand-new Alpine-themed festive menu.

The ‘Chicken Tenders Cheese Sauce Board’ features four crispy chicken tenders, paired with three melty cheese sauces: Blue Cheese, Classic Cheese, and Nashville Hot Cheese, plus a zingy Spiced Cranberry sauce. SIDES is also launching a Festive Waffle Fries Cheese Sauce Board, pairing crispy waffle fries with the same selection of festive sauces.

Phil Neale, Marketing Director of the Sidemen, says: “As a proud British brand, we know how much the UK loves a cheese board at Christmas. So, we’ve created what we believe is a world-first – a Cheese Sauce Board.”

The new menu will also include a Festive Burger, and irresistible Camembert Bites – all set to put your taste buds in a jolly mood. The new menu will be available in all stores from November 5th.

SIDES, launched by the Sidemen, has taken its latest menu inspiration from its research which found that cheese boards are one of the UK’s favourite parts of Christmas. Which inspired the YouTube collective to send a team to Switzerland to find the perfect cheese to create the ultimate cheese sauce board.

The journey from Switzerland to the festive menu will be captured in the next episode of the ‘Admin Abroad’ content series, now available to watch on SIDES’ Instagram, TikTok and YouTube. The previous episode featured the SIDES team heading over to Nashville to find the hottest fried chicken, which inspired the creation of the Nashville Summer Menu.

From early December, SIDES is sprinkling a little extra holiday magic with the launch of its brand-new range of Ice Creams in stores. The frozen favourites will be available in Chocolate Brownie Fudge Cake, Salted Caramel Cake and Marshmallow Cake flavours and will be packed with pieces of cake and sumptuous sauces, to form a novel twist on much loved ice cream flavours. The new flavours will also be used in the store’s range of milkshakes.

Just in time for the season of indulgence, these sweet treats are here to add a frosty touch to your festive bites.

SIDES has been a success story for the ages – expanding into food courts, high street restaurants, and retail stores across the UK. Earlier this year it also dropped a premium range of meat snacks in Tesco and introduced an exclusive product line in Iceland supermarkets, adding to the brand’s gravitas.

Mr Neale adds: “We can’t wait for our customers to enjoy the first ever Cheese Sauce Board alongside our freshly cooked chicken, which the SIDES brand is becoming famous for.

“The new innovations for our Alpine Festive Menu are yet another showcase of the exceptional creativity from the Sidemen, which is always brilliantly executed by SIDES’ Food Director Gordon McDermott.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Reddit

Pinterest

