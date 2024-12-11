Sea Power Announce 2025 Soundtracks Tour

Brighton-based sextet Sea Power have today announced they will embark on a 2025 UK headline tour including dates in London, Manchester and Bristol. These UK dates will feature an atmospheric, emotive selection of music from the world of Sea Power soundtracks. The tour will centre on tracks that were adapted for the BAFTA-winning soundtrack for the computer game Disco Elysium, plus tracks reimagined for the acclaimed film soundtracks for Man Of Aran and From The Sea To The Land Beyond.

Forming at the close of the 20th century, the band have amassed countless extraordinary achievements and won some remarkable fans – Lou Reed, David Bowie, Peter Capaldi to name a few. Originally named British Sea Power, the band released their debut album ‘The Decline of British Sea Power’ in 2003, which received overwhelming praise. “Stadium-sized melodies and exquisite songwriting,” said MOJO. The NME was in accord: “Out of this world… a dazzling debut.” The Sunday Times was unequivocal: “The best band in Britain.”

The support for Sea Power only grew from here with the release of their second album ‘Open Season’ in 2005. “A marvellous album,” reported The Guardian, “a triumphant lesson in sweeping toward the mainstream with your imagination and mystery intact.” Rolling Stone: “The first few songs are so jaw-slackeningly great it can take days to get to the album’s highlight.”

The following years saw Sea Power’s influence on the music landscape peak as they continued to release music, toured extensively across the UK and Europe, reach mass listeners on daytime radio play and appear numerous times on the main stages of Glastonbury, Hyde Park, Green Man Festival and many others. They also joined iconic artists on the road such as the Flaming Lips, Interpol, Pulp and The Killers.

Their live reputation has brought the band to international status. Playing atop the Great Wall Of China, at the CERN atom-research labs and beside the diplodocus skeleton at London’s Natural History Museum, the uniqueness of Sea Power’s live performances are undeniable. They’ve played at London’s Czech Embassy and beneath the big astronomical dish at Jodrell Bank. They’ve played on ships at sea, deep inside Cornish slate mines and at the Chelsea Flower Show. In fact, the intensity and invention of the band’s shows made them Time Out magazine’s Live Band of The Year in 2004.

In 2022, the band released their seventh studio album ‘Everything Was Forever’ which held the top spot on the Official UK Album Charts for four days. This was their best chart position and an enormous achievement for the fan-funded independent record label.

With no limit to their talent and impact, Sea Power have also composed soundtracks for a variety of projects such as the 2012 film ‘From the Sea to The Land Beyond’. “A stunning soundtrack,” said The Sunday Times. “The sweeping music is mesmeric, “said The Radio Times. They also scored the award-winning documentary ‘Happiness’ and the feature film ‘The Greatest Living Englishman’.

In 2019, the band were commissioned to compose an original soundtrack for ground-breaking game ‘Disco Elysium’ which went straight to the top of the gaming sales charts, achieved massive critical acclaim and has won many major international awards. From this, Sea Power won the BAFTA for best original soundtrack in 2020. The game has now sold more than 4 million copies.

Twenty-one years on from their first ever concert, Sea Power continue to make bold, galvanising, idiosyncratic marks on the world. Their footprint is so widely and eclectically spread. Race horses and massive ocean-going yachts have been named after the band. London’s National Maritime Museum opened a new £35m exhibition wing. Visitors are greeted by huge, sculpted quotations from Shakespeare and Coleridge – and a lyric from Sea Power.

Tickets for Sea Power’s 2025 UK Headline dates are available from Friday 13th December at 10am.

Tickets available here and here.

Sea Power are:

Yan – vocals / guitars.

Hamilton – vocals / guitars.

Noble – guitars.

Abi Fry – Viola.

Phil Sumner – keyboards / cornet.

Thomas White – drums.

Sea Power Live

Sat 12 Apr 2025 London Islington Assembly Hall

Sun 13 Apr 2025 Manchester New Century Hall

Mon 14 Apr 2025 Glasgow Saint Luke’s

Wed 16 Apr 2025 Cambridge Junction 1

Thu 17 Apr 2025 Bristol Trinity

Fri 18 Apr 2025 Brighton The Old Market

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Reddit

Pinterest

