Scope Awards open for entries

Scope has launched its third Scope Awards, inviting the public to nominate people and groups across the UK who are working to create an equal future with disabled people.

The disability equality charity is asking the people in your community to think about anyone raising awareness of disability or working to change attitudes, as a potential nominee for ‘Purple Pioneer’ – Just one of the awards’ nine categories. This year’s Purple Pioneer winner was Zahari Brimacombe an NHS trainee clinical coder from Somerset, for the work they’ve done inside and outside the workplace championing disabled people locally.

The Scope awards celebrate the achievements of individuals, community groups, businesses, media, celebrities and social media influencers. Equality champions who are paving the way in championing disability equality, challenging attitudes and bringing about social change.

There are 16 million disabled people in the UK, but we are not treated equally in society. Scope research has found that 3 in 4 disabled people have experienced negative attitudes and behaviour from others. ​The Scope Awards will shine a spotlight on those at the forefront of campaigning relentlessly for change.

This event will mark the charity’s third awards, with last year’s ceremony hosted by Kadeena Cox OBE and honoured a host of disabled pioneers, campaigners and entrepreneurs. The ceremony was attended by high profile disabled figures like Ellie Simmonds, Mollie Pearce and Fats Timbo.

The public will have until 19 November 2024 to submit nominations at: www.scope.org.uk/awards. To make a nomination, you’ll need to tell us about your nominee’s creativity, impact, and commitment to diversity and inclusion. And, in some categories, co-production and reach.

The Awards will be judged by an independent and diverse panel of leading public and professional figures from the disability community.

The shortlist will be announced in the new year and the Awards ceremony will take place at the world-renowned Kia Oval in London in May 2025.

The nine categories for nominations are:

Accessible Product

Celebrity Role Model

Community Group

Inclusive Workplace

Journalist

Marketing Campaign

Media Moment

Purple Pioneer

Social Media Influencer

