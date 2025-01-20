SADIQ KHAN’S CLAIM ON FASCISM ‘ABSOLUTELY UNACCEPTABLE’ SAYS PRITI PATEL

SADIQ Khan’s warning about a rise of fascism ahead of Donald Trump’s inauguration has been slammed by Shadow Foreign Secretary Priti Patel.

Speaking during the Camilla Tominey show on GB News, she said: “I think Sadiq Khan’s comments are absolutely unacceptable.

“There is so much that’s unacceptable about Sadiq Khan’s views and comments…the reality is, President Trump is going to be inaugurated tomorrow in that building behind me. He has won a huge mandate.

“The American people have put their hopes and trust and confidence in him to deliver for the people of America, for this great country, but also importantly for us, and I say this as a Conservative.

“I’ve been invited here by our sister party, the Republican Party. We have strong and enduring ties and links with our sister party.

“We’ve always stood shoulder to shoulder as two countries, and that’s where we should be again.

“The challenge and the onus now is on Sir Keir Starmer, his Labour government. Perhaps his mayor should really now just keep his views to himself, because Trump has a mandate and a big majority and we should respect that.

“I would also say the same about Khan’s comments about Giorgia Meloni, she has a mandate and a majority to run her country. It’s not for him to give a running commentary, it really isn’t.

“The onus now is on Keir Starmer’s government to step up and rebuild links and relationships with the Trump administration, with the incoming administration.

“It is not surprising that the newspapers are speculating about what that relationship is going to be. It’s inevitable, primarily because Labour do not have a good, strong, solid track record, unlike the Conservative Party when it comes to working with the Trump government.

“I was in the last Conservative government where I worked with the first Trump government on major issues such as national security, homeland security, home affairs. And so we have a solid track record, both in government and out of government.”

Asked if Nigel Farage was best placed to be a conduit between the Trump administration and the UK, she said: “I don’t agree with that whatsoever, because, as I’ve said, both in government and out of government, our ties are enduring.

“We work with the Republican Party and we support each other. Our relationship is based on long-standing values, values about freedom, democracy and what we have achieved historically together.

“You can’t airbrush that out, and we know Labour likes to airbrush history and re-write history.

“But specifically, you’ve asked me about Reform, there’s a massive difference. Our ties are enduring. We’re not a pop up in the way in which Reform are.

“Of course, there’s a lot of interest in the relationship. Politics is built upon relationships and trust, but also mutual respect. And that’s something that is really deep.

“It’s entrenched in my party, in terms of that relationship we have with our sister party, the Republican Party.”

