Remi Wolf announces UK & Ireland tour

Today, Remi Wolf is announcing her headline shows in the UK and Ireland as part of The Big Ideas Tour, which kicks off this autumn. This tour will bring to life her highly anticipated album Big Ideas, set for release 12th July on EMI Records. On December 5th, Remi will grace the stage at the iconic O2 Academy in Brixton, with tickets available at remiwolf.com

Remi is currently on the GUTS World Tour with Olivia Rodrigo, thrilling audiences in sold-out arenas across the UK and Europe, including four dates at The O2 in London and two shows at the Accor Arena in Paris. Also, recently Remi performed a sold-out headline show at Electric Brixton and delivered a high-energy set at BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend last month. You can watch Remi’s full performance: HERE.

Remi Wolf continues to solidify herself as this generation’s alternative pop heartthrob with her latest release of companion singles, “Toro” & “Alone in Miami.” Listen HERE. “Toro,” an unrestrained dance anthem, and “Alone in Miami,” a heart-string-pulling alt-rock meditation, follow the recent announcement of her sophomore album Big Ideas, out July 12th on EMI Records. Pre-order HERE. The singles follow Remi’s first release of the year, “Cinderella,” an audacious entry into the pop sphere that made news everywhere and earned her a debut performance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert – watch HERE.

In other exciting news, Remi has announced a special in-store acoustic performance and Q&A at Rough Trade East on June 25th. This event sold out immediately! Just a few days later, 28th June, Remi will be heading to Glastonbury for a performance on the Woodsies stage.

Big Ideas propels Remi to new heights as her honed sense of self and musicianship is on full display, presenting her big ideas as a magnum opus of guitar-smashing, hair-raising, soul-bearing, lung-filling, life-altering bangers. Following the release of her 2021 critically acclaimed debut album Juno, Remi’s ascent into stardom has been undeniable. She has performed all over the world; whether it be at festivals like Coachella, Lollapalooza, Governors Ball, SXSW, Newport Folk Festival and Bonnaroo, selling out tours across North America and Europe at venues like Terminal 5 in NYC or The Shrine in LA, or opening for artists like Lorde, Red Hot Chili Peppers and Paramore.

